FAN CONTROLLED SPORTS FEEDS FANS NEED FOR SPEED WITH SS GREENLIGHT RACING TEAM PARTNERSHIP; EXPANSION INTO MOTORSPORTS LAUNCHING AT NASCAR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

Creators of Successful Fan Controlled Football to Debut Fan Controlled Racing During NASCAR's Xfinity Series Championship Race on November 4th at Phoenix International Raceway

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment (FCSE), the creators of Fan Controlled Football (FCF), today introduces Fan Controlled Racing (FCR), giving the next generation of motorsports fans unparalleled live interactivity and control of a racecar. In partnership with SS Greenlight Racing and The Magnifyde Agency, FCR will take control of the #08 Ford Mustang, empowering fans to make critical decisions from selecting the driver and the paint scheme to determining live race strategies, including when to pit and which lane to pick after restart.

"We couldn't be more excited about bringing the energy and interactivity of Fan Controlled Sports to the racetrack," said FCSE co-founder Patrick Dees. "This will be the first of many live race experiences where fans get to call the shots, help determine the strategy, and be a part of the race team."

Powered by the recently launched Control App for iOS and Android, fans will collaborate on the strategic decisions traditionally left to the Crew Chief and Driver. In the build-up to the race, fans will design the Fan Controlled #08's paint scheme and help set the strategy for their team.

The first Control App fan poll is now live, enabling fans to select the team's driver from an accomplished roster of NASCAR Xfinity Series veterans, including Stephan Parsons, J.J. Yeley, David Starr, and Mason Massey. The driver chosen by the fans will take the wheel for the Fan Controlled #08 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on November 4th.

"This sport is nothing without the fans, so getting them more involved on race day is the future," said NASCAR Driver David Starr.

As fans engage in the Control App, they will earn Fan Experience Points (FanXP) and climb the leaderboard for their team. The top fans on the leaderboard each week will be rewarded with a chance to have their picture on the hood of the #08 Fan Controlled car as it competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race and can score VIP pit and garage passes.

"Giving fans more control on race day is a wildly fun idea! When asked if you'd let a fan ride shotgun," said NASCAR Driver J.J. Yeley.

The live broadcast of the NASCAR Championship Race will be featured on the USA Network and NBCSports at 7 p.m. ET on November 4th. Emmy-nominated FCSE will also be producing a watch party style stream hosted by racing celebrities and experts in the Control App and on key social platforms for fans to be connected with all of the information they need to make the live decisions for their team during the race.

FCSE's partnership with SS Greenlight Racing and launch of FCR is building on the foundational success of the FCF experience of interactive live content, behind-the-scenes access, and the gamification of live sports where fans are a part of the game. FCR aims to expand with motorsports partnerships worldwide to create interactive live experiences for the next generation of racing fans.

About Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment

Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment (FCSE) – the creators of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) and now Fan Controlled Racing (FCR) – has built the only professional sports leagues and teams that combine the passion and competitiveness of live sports with the interactivity of video games. FCSE empowers fans to call the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling and live race decision making. Follow Fan Controlled Sports on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Discord and Twitch

About SS Greenlight Racing

SS-Green Light Racing is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, fielding the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro SS and the No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro/Ford Mustang GT full-time with drivers such as David Starr, Mason Massey, Stefan Parsons, & J.J. Yeley.

