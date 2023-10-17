Pappas: Second Installment 2022 tax bills are now online, two weeks before they are mailed

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County property owners who don't want to wait until their property tax bills arrive in the mail may now view, download and pay their Second Installment bill for the 2022 Tax Year online at cookcountytreasurer.com, Treasurer Maria Pappas announced today.

Property owners who wish to view, download and pay their bills online should visit cookcountytreasurer.com, select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free" and enter their address or Property Index Number (PIN).

The Treasurer's Office plans to mail 1.8 million bills to property owners on or around Nov. 1. Second Installment taxes are due Dec. 1.

"I encourage people to pay online, which is the quickest and most convenient way to pay," Pappas said. "If property owners are unable to pay the full amount at once, they can make a partial payment, or several, until they have paid in full."

Partial payments on unpaid property taxes can ease the financial strain of paying late.

"Making partial payments lowers the amount of interest charged on overdue taxes," Pappas said.

The Treasurer's Office sends two tax bill installments each year. The First Installment typically is due in March. In past years the Second Installment has been due in August but bills were delayed this year and last year.

There is no fee to pay online from bank accounts. There is a 2.1% processing fee for those who pay with a credit card. Property owners may also print their bill and bring it to any Chase Bank branch location, including those outside Cook County. Taxpayers can also pay their bills at more than 100 community bank locations where they have an account or at the Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago.

Property owners may also use the website to find out if the County owes them a refund for past overpayments or missed exemptions. Website visitors can also read any of the Pappas Studies, a series of research projects that detail inequities and complexities of the property tax system.

