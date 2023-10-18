JOHN REED FITNESS DEBUTS IN WEST HOLLYWOOD

JOHN REED opens its fourth US location in the heart of West Hollywood, with a space inspired by the WeHo community.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JOHN REED, the globally celebrated fitness brand renowned for its innovative facilities, lively classes, live DJ sessions, extensive workout choices, and vibrant community, unveils its latest addition in the heart of West Hollywood.

Located on Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood, JOHN REED integrates the WeHo spirit, boasting cutting-edge facilities enriched with art and design for a distinctive club-like ambiance. Committed to revitalizing the local community, JOHN REED aims to be a catalyst for change in West Hollywood.

This new location will serve as a vibrant hub for the community, offering a range of classes, inviting lounges, and live DJ sessions, fostering a sense of togetherness and upliftment for all to relish!

Throughout the Open House days from Friday, October 20th until Tuesday, October 24th, 2023, the community is invited to experience the new neighbourhood fitness hub with complimentary access from 5am to midnight each day.

The Grand Opening event days will take place on Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd, featuring additional programming from 10 AM to 4 PM. This will include live DJs, invigorating classes, and exciting activations such as a Recovery Lounge and a Glitter Bar. Moreover, there will be various Food and Beverage Stations offering a selection of drinks and snacks.

JOHN REED SETS THE STAGE FOR HEALTH, WELLNESS AND COMMUNITY CONNECTION

"JOHN REED is the club that the West Hollywood community deserves. It's bold design, world class equipment and carefully crafted playlists pull everything together to create a place where you actually want to be. Aside from the workout spaces, we've added spaces that encourage our members to socialize - a much needed hub for the Boulevard and the community as a whole."

Colin Thomas , COO of John Reed Fitness

The West Hollywood JOHN REED location boasts 50,000-square-feet of state-of-the-art amenities such as custom designed Gym80 equipment made in Germany that complements the aesthetic of each room and space. Upon entering the club, guests are greeted by a row of opulent thrones and a Disco Lollipop Garden, instantly immersing them in a visual experience followed by an abundance of design features, and fun and daring neon signs throughout the space.

Members also enjoy an open-air cardio deck with views of Santa Monica Boulevard, functional training areas, a cycling studio, group fitness classes, signature Boost Club classes with live DJ sessions, well-appointed locker rooms in bold colors, with faux snake leather lockers and swanky velvet benches as well as European dry saunas. A lounge pool and hot tub are set to open in summer 2024.

The WeHo location also features large-scale murals by local LA artists such as the graffiti-muralists @splatterhaus and @dripkingla , @ron.miller.berlin , @sophratz.art , as well as artist @akrumwiede , who has created a stained glass effect on a floor to ceiling window that will allow passers-by a glimpse into the electrifying world of JOHN REED.

FITNESS AREAS

Machine Training

Functional Training

Free Weights

Open-Air Cardio Deck

Core & Stretch

Dry Saunas

Group Fitness

Cycling Studio

ADDRESS

8612 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

CLUB HOURS (once open from Friday, October 21st)

Monday – Sunday: 5a – 12a

PRE-SALE MEMBERSHIP RATE

To celebrate the Grand Opening, JOHN REED West Hollywood is offering a special pre-opening membership rate at $130/month through October 24. Prices will increase on October 25.

For further information about JOHN REED West Hollywood visit:

https://us.johnreed.fitness/join/west-hollywood/

Pictures of JOHN REED We-Ho

