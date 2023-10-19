Alaska Air Group reports third quarter 2023 results

Led the industry in completion rate in the third quarter
Delivered adjusted pretax margin of 11.4%, among the best in the industry despite West Coast fuel price headwinds
Flew final Airbus operating flight, completing Alaska's transition to an all-Boeing fleet
SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, and provided outlook for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023.
"I am grateful to our people for delivering industry-leading operational performance and strong cost discipline this quarter," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "Our 11.4% adjusted pretax margin is among the best in the industry despite external headwinds. Our investments in our all-Boeing fleet, premium seating on 100% of our aircraft and access for our loyalty members to a global alliance provide our guests with a premium domestic product that rivals any in the industry."
Financial Highlights:
- Reported net income for the third quarter of 2023 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $139 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to a net income of $40 million, or $0.31 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.
- Reported net income for the third quarter of 2023, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $237 million, or $1.83 per share, compared to $325 million, or $2.53 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.
- Recorded $2.8 billion in operating revenue.
- Reduced CASM excluding fuel and special items by 5% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Repurchased 248,988 shares of common stock for approximately $13 million, bringing total repurchases to $70 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
- Generated $271 million in operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2023.
- Held $2.5 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023.
- Ended the quarter with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 48%, within the target range of 40% to 50%.
Operational Updates:
- Finished the third quarter with an industry-leading completion rate of 99.7%.
- Completed Alaska's transition to an all-Boeing fleet with the retirement of its A321neo aircraft in September, and reached an agreement to sell the ten A321neos to American Airlines, with aircraft sales beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Received five 737-9 aircraft and two E175 aircraft during the quarter, bringing the totals in the Alaska and Horizon fleets to 56 and 41.
- Provided support and relief to the Maui community following the devastating August wildfires, bringing aid to the island and donating nearly 30 million miles to assist with ongoing efforts.
- Announced new nonstop daily service between San Diego and Atlanta, which will be the 37th nonstop destination from San Diego and the most of any airline serving the airport.
- Launched the Mobile Verify program, providing guests with the ability to securely verify their passports before arriving to the airport for international travel.
- Announced establishment of the Airline Venture Lab with UP.Labs, a partnership designed to build startups aimed at solving strategic challenges facing the airline industry.
- Through Alaska Star Ventures, invested in Assaia, whose aim is to utilize artificial intelligence to optimize aircraft turn times and improve on-time performance.
- Launched a new partnership with Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters to create a custom coffee blend which will be introduced on all flights by the end of 2023.
Awards and Recognition:
- Named for the third year in a row to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service.
- Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income per share (EPS) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Dollars
Diluted EPS
Dollars
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income per share
$ 139
$ 1.08
$ 40
$ 0.31
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(35)
(0.27)
131
1.02
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
156
1.20
155
1.21
Special items - labor and related(b)
—
—
90
0.70
Special items - net non-operating(c)
8
0.06
—
—
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
(31)
(0.24)
(91)
(0.71)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share
$ 237
$ 1.83
$ 325
$ 2.53
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Dollars
Diluted EPS
Dollars
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income per share
$ 237
$ 1.84
$ 36
$ 0.28
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(14)
(0.11)
64
0.50
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
355
2.75
376
2.94
Special items - labor and related(b)
51
0.39
90
0.70
Special items - net non-operating(c)
14
0.11
—
—
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
(98)
(0.76)
(128)
(1.00)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share
$ 545
$ 4.22
$ 438
$ 3.42
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and other in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of Airbus and Q400 aircraft.
(b)
Special items - labor and related is primarily for changes to Alaska pilots' sick leave benefits resulting from an agreement signed in the first quarter of 2023, and for a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement in the third quarter of 2022.
(c)
Special items - net non-operating in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 is for interest expense associated with certain A321neo lease agreements which were modified as part of Alaska's fleet transition.
Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Forecast Information
Q4 Expectation
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2022
Up 11% to 14%
Total revenue % change versus 2022
Up 1% to 4%
Cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items (CASMex) % change versus 2022
Down 3% to 5%
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$3.30 to $3.40
Adjusted pretax margin %
0% to 2%
Full Year Expectation
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2022
Up 12% to 13%
Total revenue % change versus 2022
Up 7% to 8%
Cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items (CASMex) % change versus 2022
Down 1% to 2%
Adjusted pretax margin %
7% to 8%
Earnings per share(a)
$4.25 to $4.75
Capital expenditures
~$1.7 billion
(a) Earnings per share guidance assumes a full year tax rate of approximately 25%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 2,618
$ 2,615
— %
$ 7,200
$ 6,544
10 %
Mileage Plan other revenue
159
146
9 %
483
433
12 %
Cargo and other revenue
62
67
(7) %
190
190
— %
Total Operating Revenue
2,839
2,828
— %
7,873
7,167
10 %
Operating Expenses
Wages and benefits
782
686
14 %
2,259
1,931
17 %
Variable incentive pay
45
48
(6) %
149
140
6 %
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
694
877
(21) %
1,932
2,000
(3) %
Aircraft maintenance
118
92
28 %
367
331
11 %
Aircraft rent
48
76
(37) %
161
222
(27) %
Landing fees and other rentals
183
161
14 %
502
435
15 %
Contracted services
100
83
20 %
290
243
19 %
Selling expenses
84
82
2 %
231
218
6 %
Depreciation and amortization
113
104
9 %
330
310
6 %
Food and beverage service
62
52
19 %
176
143
23 %
Third-party regional carrier expense
58
53
9 %
164
145
13 %
Other
185
207
(11) %
544
536
1 %
Special items - fleet transition and other
156
155
1 %
355
376
(6) %
Special items - labor and related
—
90
(100) %
51
90
(43) %
Total Operating Expenses
2,628
2,766
(5) %
7,511
7,120
5 %
Operating Income
211
62
NM
362
47
NM
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest income
23
17
35 %
62
35
77 %
Interest expense
(34)
(31)
10 %
(90)
(84)
7 %
Interest capitalized
7
3
133 %
21
8
163 %
Special items - net non-operating
(8)
—
NM
(14)
—
NM
Other - net
(6)
14
(143) %
(22)
38
(158) %
Total Non-operating Expense
(18)
3
NM
(43)
(3)
NM
Income Before Income Tax
193
65
319
44
Income tax expense
54
25
82
8
Net Income
$ 139
$ 40
$ 237
$ 36
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 1.09
$ 0.32
$ 1.86
$ 0.28
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 1.08
$ 0.31
$ 1.84
$ 0.28
Shares used for computation:
Basic
127.187
126.783
127.375
126.440
Diluted
129.188
128.370
129.085
128.087
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 647
$ 338
Marketable securities
1,804
2,079
Total cash and marketable securities
2,451
2,417
Receivables - net
341
296
Inventories and supplies - net
122
104
Prepaid expenses
187
163
Assets held for sale
385
3
Other current assets
158
57
Total Current Assets
3,644
3,040
Property and Equipment
Aircraft and other flight equipment
10,015
9,053
Other property and equipment
1,756
1,661
Deposits for future flight equipment
538
670
12,309
11,384
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
4,283
4,127
Total Property and Equipment - net
8,026
7,257
Other Assets
Operating lease assets
1,171
1,471
Goodwill and intangible assets
2,034
2,038
Other noncurrent assets
290
380
Total Other Assets
3,495
3,889
Total Assets
$ 15,165
$ 14,186
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions, except share amounts)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 229
$ 221
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
561
619
Air traffic liability
1,359
1,180
Other accrued liabilities
806
846
Deferred revenue
1,233
1,123
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
150
228
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
736
276
Total Current Liabilities
5,074
4,493
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion
2,128
1,883
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,113
1,393
Deferred income taxes
662
574
Deferred revenue
1,366
1,374
Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits
368
348
Other liabilities
361
305
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
3,870
3,994
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2023 -
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
659
577
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2023 - 10,884,473 shares; 2022 - 9,349,944
(744)
(674)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(360)
(388)
Retained earnings
4,537
4,300
4,093
3,816
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 15,165
$ 14,186
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
Nine Months
Six Months
Three Months
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income
$ 237
$ 98
$ 139
Non-cash reconciling items
798
511
287
Changes in working capital
68
223
(155)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,103
832
271
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(991)
(634)
(357)
Other investing activities
181
155
26
Net cash used in investing activities
(810)
(479)
(331)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
12
(165)
177
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
305
188
117
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of
369
369
557
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the
$ 674
$ 557
$ 674
(a)
As reported in Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2023.
(b)
Cash flows for the three months ended September 30, 2023, can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as reported in Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2023, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)
Revenue passengers (000)
12,210
11,437
7 %
33,654
31,137
8 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
15,718
14,143
11 %
43,208
38,475
12 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
18,582
16,349
14 %
51,447
45,743
12 %
Load factor
84.6 %
86.5 %
(1.9) pts
84.0 %
84.1 %
(0.1) pts
Yield
16.66¢
18.48¢
(10) %
16.66¢
17.01¢
(2) %
RASM
15.28¢
17.30¢
(12) %
15.30¢
15.67¢
(2) %
CASMex(b)
9.57¢
10.05¢
(5) %
10.05¢
10.17¢
(1) %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$3.26
$3.66
(11) %
$3.14
$3.38
(7) %
Fuel gallons (000,000)
224
204
10 %
620
573
8 %
ASMs per gallon
83.0
80.1
4 %
83.0
79.8
4 %
Departures (000)
111.8
110.4
1 %
311.6
309.3
1 %
Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)
23,879
22,878
4 %
23,386
22,354
5 %
Mainline Operating Statistics:
Revenue passengers (000)
9,681
8,671
12 %
26,735
23,557
13 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
14,471
12,846
13 %
39,967
34,818
15 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
17,123
14,782
16 %
47,584
41,221
15 %
Load factor
84.5 %
86.9 %
(2.4) pts
84.0 %
84.5 %
(0.5) pts
Yield
15.37¢
17.26¢
(11) %
15.37¢
15.76¢
(2) %
RASM
14.20¢
16.34¢
(13) %
14.24¢
14.72¢
(3) %
CASMex(b)
8.67¢
9.15¢
(5) %
9.12¢
9.24¢
(1) %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$3.22
$3.61
(11) %
$3.11
$3.35
(7) %
Fuel gallons (000,000)
193
173
12 %
538
484
11 %
ASMs per gallon
88.7
85.4
4 %
88.4
85.2
4 %
Departures (000)
72.3
65.3
11 %
202.1
182.7
11 %
Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)
18,619
17,453
7 %
18,184
17,035
7 %
Aircraft utilization
11.9
10.5
13 %
11.5
10.4
11 %
Average aircraft stage length
1,386
1,347
3 %
1,379
1,348
2 %
Operating fleet(d)
220
232
(12) a/c
220
232
(12) a/c
Regional Operating Statistics:(c)
Revenue passengers (000)
2,529
2,767
(9) %
6,919
7,579
(9) %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
1,247
1,297
(4) %
3,241
3,657
(11) %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
1,459
1,567
(7) %
3,862
4,522
(15) %
Load factor
85.5 %
82.8 %
2.7 pts
83.9 %
80.9 %
3.0 pts
Yield
31.57¢
30.69¢
3 %
32.64¢
28.88¢
13 %
RASM
27.85¢
26.23¢
6 %
28.33¢
24.26¢
17 %
Departures (000)
39.5
45.2
(13) %
109.5
126.6
(14) %
Operating fleet(d)
83
94
(11) a/c
83
94
(11) a/c
(a)
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
(b)
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
(c)
Data presented includes information for flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.
(d)
Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 2,225
$ 394
$ —
$ (1)
$ 2,618
$ —
$ 2,618
CPA revenue
—
—
104
(104)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
146
13
—
—
159
—
159
Cargo and other revenue
60
—
—
2
62
—
62
Total Operating Revenue
2,431
407
104
(103)
2,839
—
2,839
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,484
297
89
(92)
1,778
156
1,934
Fuel expense
622
108
—
(1)
729
(35)
694
Total Operating Expenses
2,106
405
89
(93)
2,507
121
2,628
Non-operating Income (Expense)
—
—
(11)
1
(10)
(8)
(18)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 325
$ 2
$ 4
$ (9)
$ 322
$ (129)
$ 193
Pretax Margin(d)
11.4 %
6.8 %
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 2,217
$ 398
$ —
$ —
$ 2,615
$ —
$ 2,615
CPA revenue
—
—
93
(93)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
133
13
—
—
146
—
146
Cargo and other revenue
65
—
—
2
67
—
67
Total Operating Revenue
2,415
411
93
(91)
2,828
—
2,828
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,352
292
94
(94)
1,644
245
1,889
Fuel expense
625
121
—
—
746
131
877
Total Operating Expenses
1,977
413
94
(94)
2,390
376
2,766
Non-operating Income (Expense)
8
—
(5)
—
3
—
3
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 446
$ (2)
$ (6)
$ 3
$ 441
$ (376)
$ 65
Pretax Margin(d)
15.6 %
2.3 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 6,143
$ 1,058
$ —
$ (1)
$ 7,200
$ —
$ 7,200
CPA revenue
—
—
274
(274)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
447
36
—
—
483
—
483
Cargo and other revenue
184
—
—
6
190
—
190
Total Operating Revenue
6,774
1,094
274
(269)
7,873
—
7,873
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
4,342
832
260
(261)
5,173
406
5,579
Fuel expense
1,673
274
—
(1)
1,946
(14)
1,932
Total Operating Expenses
6,015
1,106
260
(262)
7,119
392
7,511
Non-operating Income (Expense)
(3)
—
(29)
3
(29)
(14)
(43)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 756
$ (12)
$ (15)
$ (4)
$ 725
$ (406)
$ 319
Pretax Margin(d)
9.2 %
4.1 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 5,488
$ 1,056
$ —
$ —
$ 6,544
$ —
$ 6,544
CPA revenue
—
—
288
(288)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
392
41
—
—
433
—
433
Cargo and other revenue
186
—
—
4
190
—
190
Total Operating Revenue
6,066
1,097
288
(284)
7,167
—
7,167
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
3,808
843
291
(288)
4,654
466
5,120
Fuel expense
1,623
313
—
—
1,936
64
2,000
Total Operating Expenses
5,431
1,156
291
(288)
6,590
530
7,120
Non-operating Income (Expense)
12
—
(15)
—
(3)
—
(3)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 647
$ (59)
$ (18)
$ 4
$ 574
$ (530)
$ 44
Pretax Margin(d)
8.0 %
0.6 %
(a)
Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.
(b)
The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information.
(c)
Includes special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.
(d)
Figures in the tables above are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, manual recalculations may not agree directly to reported figures.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in cents)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Consolidated:
CASM
14.14 ¢
16.91 ¢
14.60 ¢
15.56 ¢
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
3.73
5.36
3.76
4.37
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
0.84
0.95
0.69
0.82
Special items - labor and related(b)
—
0.55
0.10
0.20
CASM excluding fuel and special items
9.57 ¢
10.05 ¢
10.05 ¢
10.17 ¢
Mainline:
CASM
13.01 ¢
16.20 ¢
13.47 ¢
14.59 ¢
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
3.42
5.52
3.49
4.44
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
0.92
0.92
0.75
0.69
Special items - labor and related(b)
—
0.61
0.11
0.22
CASM excluding fuel and special items
8.67 ¢
9.15 ¢
9.12 ¢
9.24 ¢
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and other in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of Airbus and Q400 aircraft.
(b)
Special items - labor and related is primarily for changes to Alaska pilots' sick leave benefits resulting from an agreement signed in the first quarter of 2023 and for a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement in the third quarter of 2022.
Fuel Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
(in millions, except for per-gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 711
$ 3.18
$ 775
$ 3.80
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
18
0.08
(29)
(0.14)
Consolidated economic fuel expense
729
3.26
746
3.66
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(35)
(0.16)
131
0.64
GAAP fuel expense
$ 694
$ 3.10
$ 877
$ 4.30
Fuel gallons
224
204
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 1,899
$ 3.06
$ 2,103
$ 3.67
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
47
0.08
(167)
(0.29)
Consolidated economic fuel expense
1,946
3.14
1,936
3.38
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(14)
(0.02)
64
0.11
GAAP fuel expense
$ 1,932
$ 3.12
$ 2,000
$ 3.49
Fuel gallons
620
573
Debt-to-capitalization, including operating and finance leases
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$ 2,128
$ 1,883
Capitalized operating leases
1,263
1,621
Capitalized finance leases(a)
452
—
Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt
3,843
3,504
Shareholders' equity
4,093
3,816
Total Invested Capital
$ 7,936
$ 7,320
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating and finance leases
48 %
48 %
(a)
To best reflect our leverage at September 30, 2023, we included our capitalized finance lease balances, which are recognized within the 'Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases' line of the condensed consolidated balance sheet.
Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
$ 736
$ 276
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
150
228
Long-term debt
2,128
1,883
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,113
1,393
Total adjusted debt
4,127
3,780
Less: Total cash and marketable securities
2,451
2,417
Adjusted net debt
$ 1,676
$ 1,363
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
GAAP Operating Income(a)
$ 385
$ 70
Adjusted for:
Special items
520
580
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(2)
76
Depreciation and amortization
435
415
Aircraft rent
230
291
EBITDAR
$ 1,568
$ 1,432
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
1.1x
1.0x
(a)
Operating income can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.
Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:
- By excluding fuel expense and special items from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.
- Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and special items, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.
- CASM excluding fuel and special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.
- Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.
- Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above is important because it provides information on significant items that are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.
- Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating and finance leases, less cash and marketable securities
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)
Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit
Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure
ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown
CASM - operating costs per ASM; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items
CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM, or "unit cost"; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control
Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating and finance lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt
Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding
Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised
Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program
Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers
Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus A320, and Airbus A321neo jets and all associated revenue and costs
Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee
RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile
Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.
RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM
Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile
