Cheetos® Enters New Category with Debut of CHEETOS® Pretzels

For the first time, pretzels will be covered in the brand's iconic orange Cheetle® dust in Cheddar and FLAMIN' HOT® flavors

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Cheetos Popcorn to Cheetos Mac N' Cheese, Cheetos has been leaving its mark on the snack aisle for years with unexpected innovations. Now, Chester Cheetah is at it again – Cheetle-fying yet another beloved snack with the creation of Cheetos Pretzels.

Cheetos Pretzels bags (PRNewswire)

"Our fans are always hungry for unique ways that they can experience Cheetos' signature cheesy flavor, which is why this latest innovation is breaking into an entirely new category," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "Cheetos pretzels maximize the fan-favorite seasoning in each bite with the perfect product texture, ultimately bringing the Cheetos flavor experience to life in pretzel form."

Similar to Cheetos, pretzels are a go-to snack – in fact, 63% of Cheetos consumers are also buying pretzels.1 With flavored pretzels driving 58% of the category's total growth,2 it's clear that pretzels lovers are looking for more flavorful options. Now Cheetos is meeting fans where they already are and delivering a new snack with a bold taste that's bound to shake up the category.

With two distinct sides – one covered in Cheetle and the other a classic pretzel – each bite of the crispy wheat pretzels gives the perfect amount of flavorful crunch. The two flavors, Cheetos Pretzels Cheddar and Cheetos Pretzels Flamin' Hot, can be purchased at retailers nationwide for $5.69 in 10oz and $2.49 in 3oz bags.

About Cheetos

Cheetos® has been delivering delicious cheesy snacks and making mischief with orange-covered fingertips for 75 years. Cheetos believes you should never lose your mischievous spark or playful spirit regardless of what life brings. It is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. Follow Cheetos on Twitter (@ChesterCheetah), Instagram (@Cheetos), YouTube (@Cheetos), Facebook (Cheetos) and TikTok (@Cheetos).

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

1 Total US All Outlets, 52 we 9/10/23

2 Total US MULOC, 52 we 10/1/23

Cheetos Pretzels (PRNewswire)

Cheetos Pretzels logo (PRNewswire)

