The Philippines Announces the Acquisition of Three C-130J-30 Super Hercules Tactical Airlifters

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of the Philippines Department of National Defense announced the acquisition of three new C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) through a Direct Commercial Sale. In choosing the C-130J, the Philippines joins 21 other nations that rely on the Super Hercules to support tactical airlift mission requirements.

The Republic of the Philippines Department of National Defense announced the acquisition of three new C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters from Lockheed Martin through a Direct Commercial Sale. Photo by Todd R. McQueen. (PRNewswire)

The tactical mission profile requires a proven aircraft that delivers known operational results and capabilities when operating in challenging environmental and geographic conditions. The C-130J-30 provides these attributes and more to the Philippine Air Force (PAF), which will operate these new Super Hercules. All three aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2026.

The Philippines is a long-standing C-130 operator, receiving its first Hercules in the early 1970s. The PAF currently operates a mixed fleet of legacy C-130s to support critical humanitarian, military and natural disaster relief missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. PAF crews will operate the C-130J-30, the stretch version of the C-130J that offers an additional 15 feet (5 meters) of cargo space. The Super Hercules' increased power, range, integration, space and capability will support PAF crews in meeting complex and evolving tactical mission requirements.

"Philippine Air Force crews have long demonstrated what the C-130 is designed to do: go everywhere — in any condition — to deliver hope and help where it's needed most," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business. "It is an honor to continue serving the Philippines with the most advanced and capable C-130 ever produced. The Super Hercules provides the Philippine Air Force with unmatched interoperability and capability, supporting challenging mission requirements across the Pacific region."

With its new C-130J fleet, the Philippines is part of a global network of Super Hercules operators and offers the PAF unmatched commonality among allied partners, access to a robust international support community, an active supply chain, an innovative block upgrade program and training opportunities with other C-130J operators across the world.

The PAF's existing knowledge of the Hercules aircraft and existing infrastructure also offers a seamless transition between airframes as compared to introducing an entirely new aircraft variant into a fleet, which requires significant time and investment that can prolong fleet readiness.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the proven standard in tactical airlift, providing a unique mix of versatility and performance to complete any mission, anytime, anywhere. To date, 26 operators in 22 nations are part of the C-130J global fleet. Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 525 C-130J Super Hercules in 10 mission variants.

