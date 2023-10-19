Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Earnings per diluted share of $2.51

Operating revenue of $5.9 billion

Operating income of $2.2 billion

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 third quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.51 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 third quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share.

"We faced many challenges in the quarter, including continued inflationary pressures and a drop in carloads," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally we gained momentum through the quarter, which positions us to provide our customers with great service. Operating and safety metrics are showing solid improvement, as we increase asset utilization. We are aligning the team around our strategy focused on being the best in safety, service, and operational excellence as we drive growth to the railroad. Through our day-to-day actions, we will continue to make improvements as we exit the year."

Financial Results: Operating Revenue Reduced by Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue and Lower Volumes

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022

Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was down 10% driven by reduced fuel surcharge revenue, lower volumes, and business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 3%.

Operating ratio was 63.4%, up 350 basis points. Rising fuel prices during the quarter negatively impacted the operating ratio 170 basis points.

Operating income of $2.2 billion declined 17%.

Operating Performance: Service Strengthening as Resource Utilization Improves

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022

Quarterly freight car velocity was 200 daily miles per car, a 5% improvement.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 129 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 4% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,537 feet, a 1% increase.

Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 6% to 985 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.052, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.

Union Pacific's year to date reportable personal injury and derailment rates improved.

2023 Full Year Outlook Remains Relatively Unchanged

Year to date softness in consumer-related volumes likely drive full year volume expectations below Industrial Production (Current forecast: 0.0%)

Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars Updated capital plan of $3.7 billion Maintain dividend of $1.30 /quarter No further 2023 share repurchases planned



Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the potential impacts of public health crises, including pandemics, epidemics and the outbreak of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus and its variant strains (COVID); the Russia-Ukraine and Israeli wars and any impacts on our business operations, financial results, liquidity, and financial position, and on the world economy (including customers, employees, and supply chains), including as a result of fluctuations in volume and carloadings; expectations as to general macroeconomic conditions, including slowdowns and recessions, domestically or internationally, and future volatility in interest rates and fuel prices; closing of customer manufacturing, distribution, or production facilities; expectations as to operational or service improvements; expectations as to hiring challenges; availability of employees; expectations regarding the effectiveness of steps taken or to be taken to improve operations, service, infrastructure improvements, and transportation plan modifications; expectations as to cost savings, revenue growth, and earnings; the time by which goals, targets, or objectives will be achieved; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to business, financial, and operational results, future economic performance, and planned capital investments ; proposed new products and services; estimates of costs relating to environmental remediation and restoration; estimates and expectations regarding tax matters; expectations that claims, litigation, environmental costs, commitments, contingent liabilities, labor negotiations or agreements, cyberattacks or other matters. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2023. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to the Company's website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date











































Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30, 2023



2022



%

2023



2022



%











































Operating Revenues



















































































Freight revenues

$ 5,545



$ 6,109



(9) % $ 16,770



$ 17,391



(4) %









































Other revenues



396





457



(13)



1,190





1,304



(9)











































Total operating revenues



5,941





6,566



(10)



17,960





18,695



(4)











































Operating Expenses



















































































Compensation and benefits



1,201





1,278



(6)



3,649





3,471



5











































Fuel



702





932



(25)



2,132





2,586



(18)











































Purchased services and materials



668





626



7



1,971





1,809



9











































Depreciation



580





563



3



1,729





1,677



3











































Equipment and other rents



235





215



9



718





660



9











































Other



378





319



18



1,086





987



10











































Total operating expenses



3,764





3,933



(4)



11,285





11,190



1











































Operating Income



2,177





2,633



(17)



6,675





7,505



(11)











































Other income, net



106





124



(15)



383





334



15











































Interest expense



(334)





(315)



6



(1,009)





(938)



8











































Income before income taxes



1,949





2,442



(20)



6,049





6,901



(12)











































Income tax expense



(421)





(547)



(23)



(1,322)





(1,541)



(14)











































Net Income

$ 1,528



$ 1,895



(19) % $ 4,727



$ 5,360



(12) %































































































































Share and Per Share



















































































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.51



$ 3.05



(18) % $ 7.76



$ 8.56



(9) %









































Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.51



$ 3.05



(18)

$ 7.75



$ 8.54



(9)











































Weighted average number of shares - basic 608.7





620.4



(2)



609.3





626.1



(3)











































Weighted average number of shares - diluted 609.8





621.5



(2)



610.3





627.4



(3)











































Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30



$ 1.30



-

$ 3.90



$ 3.78



3

































































































































Operating Ratio



63.4 %



59.9 %

3.5 pts

62.8 %



59.9 %

2.9 pts









































Effective Tax Rate



21.6 %



22.4 %

(0.8) pts

21.9 %



22.3 %

(0.4)













































UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





3rd Quarter



Year-to-Date

















































For the Periods Ended September 30,

2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%

















































Freight Revenues (Millions)































































































Grain & grain products

$ 825



$ 880





(6) %

$ 2,658



$ 2,624





1 %















































Fertilizer



194





178





9





563





541





4

















































Food & refrigerated



259





290





(11)





777





828





(6)

















































Coal & renewables



488





611





(20)





1,422





1,611





(12)

















































Bulk



1,766





1,959





(10)





5,420





5,604





(3)

















































Industrial chemicals & plastics



557





579





(4)





1,638





1,656





(1)

















































Metals & minerals



556





601





(7)





1,654





1,648





-

















































Forest products



333





390





(15)





1,012





1,140





(11)

















































Energy & specialized markets



611





624





(2)





1,856





1,762





5

















































Industrial



2,057





2,194





(6)





6,160





6,206





(1)

















































Automotive



609





601





1





1,821





1,663





10

















































Intermodal



1,113





1,355





(18)





3,369





3,918





(14)

















































Premium



1,722





1,956





(12)





5,190





5,581





(7)

















































Total

$ 5,545



$ 6,109





(9) %

$ 16,770





17,391





(4) %















































Revenue Carloads (Thousands)































































































Grain & grain products



183





190





(4) %



582





590





(1) %















































Fertilizer



51





51





-





144





149





(3)

















































Food & refrigerated



45





48





(6)





133





143





(7)

















































Coal & renewables



231





243





(5)





650





670





(3)

















































Bulk



510





532





(4)





1,509





1,552





(3)

















































Industrial chemicals & plastics



163





165





(1)





484





486





-

















































Metals & minerals



206





202





2





604





589





3

















































Forest products



54





62





(13)





161





189





(15)

















































Energy & specialized markets



146





140





4





429





412





4

















































Industrial



569





569





-





1,678





1,676





-

















































Automotive



210





198





6





623





580





7

















































Intermodal [a]



763





811





(6)





2,246





2,373





(5)

















































Premium



973





1,009





(4)





2,869





2,953





(3)

















































Total



2,052





2,110





(3) %



6,056





6,181





(2) %















































Average Revenue per Car































































































Grain & grain products

$ 4,486



$ 4,641





(3) %

$ 4,563



$ 4,449





3 %















































Fertilizer



3,818





3,504





9





3,921





3,634





8

















































Food & refrigerated



5,847





6,017





(3)





5,850





5,809





1

















































Coal & renewables



2,114





2,514





(16)





2,187





2,403





(9)

















































Bulk



3,465





3,685





(6)





3,592





3,612





(1)

















































Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,406





3,508





(3)





3,381





3,404





(1)

















































Metals & minerals



2,688





2,969





(9)





2,736





2,799





(2)

















































Forest products



6,197





6,347





(2)





6,305





6,044





4

















































Energy & specialized markets



4,201





4,434





(5)





4,331





4,273





1

















































Industrial



3,612





3,852





(6)





3,671





3,702





(1)

















































Automotive



2,894





3,030





(4)





2,921





2,866





2

















































Intermodal [a]



1,459





1,672





(13)





1,500





1,651





(9)

















































Premium



1,769





1,939





(9)





1,809





1,890





(4)

















































Average

$ 2,702



$ 2,895





(7) %

$ 2,769



$ 2,814





(2) %





















































[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)







Sep. 30, Dec. 31,















Millions, Except Percentages

2023



2022















Assets





























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 750



$ 973















Short-term investments



16





46















Other current assets



3,047





2,933















Investments



2,580





2,375















Properties, net



57,010





56,038















Operating lease assets



1,670





1,672















Other assets



1,467





1,412















Total assets

$ 66,540



$ 65,449















































Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity





























Debt due within one year

$ 1,724



$ 1,678















Other current liabilities



3,580





3,842















Debt due after one year



31,153





31,648















Operating lease liabilities



1,244





1,300















Deferred income taxes



13,095





13,033















Other long-term liabilities



1,740





1,785















Total liabilities



52,536





53,286















Total common shareholders' equity



14,004





12,163















Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 66,540



$ 65,449

















UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Year-to-Date













Millions, for the Periods Ended September 30, 2023

2022













Operating Activities























Net income $ 4,727

$ 5,360













Depreciation

1,729



1,677













Deferred income taxes

59



180













Other - net

(531)



(147)













Cash provided by operating activities

5,984



7,070













Investing Activities























Capital investments*

(2,582)



(2,690)













Other - net

(68)



131













Cash used in investing activities

(2,650)



(2,559)













Financing Activities























Dividends paid

(2,380)



(2,362)













Debt repaid

(2,179)



(2,185)













Debt issued

1,599



6,080













Share repurchase programs

(705)



(5,497)













Other - net

125



(246)













Cash used in financing activities

(3,540)



(4,210)













Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(206)



301













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

987



983













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 781

$ 1,284













Free Cash Flow**























Cash provided by operating activities $ 5,984

$ 7,070













Cash used in investing activities

(2,650)



(2,559)













Dividends paid

(2,380)



(2,362)













Free cash flow $ 954

$ 2,149



















* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $14 million in 2023 and $55 million in 2022. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)





















































3rd Quarter





Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended September 30,

2023



2022





%

2023



2022







% Operating/Performance Statistics















































Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*



200





191





5 %



199





192





4 % Average train speed (miles per hour)*



23.6





23.7





-





23.9





23.8





-

Average terminal dwell time (hours)*



23.5





24.4





(4)





23.6





24.3





(3)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 129





124





4





126





126





-

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



208,678





214,999





(3)





622,932





634,494





(2)

Train length (feet)



9,537





9,483





1





9,337





9,376





-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**



75





62





13 pts



75





65





10 pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 64





58





6 pts



63





59





4 pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



985





1,045





(6)





984





1,045





(6)

Total employees (average)



31,624





30,841





3





31,800





30,582





4



















































Locomotive Fuel Statistics















































Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 3.12



$ 3.96





(21) %

$ 3.07



$ 3.64





(16) % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



219





227





(4)





677





687





(1)

Fuel consumption rate***



1.052





1.056





-





1.087





1.083





-



















































Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)















































Grain & grain products



17,649





18,554





(5) %



56,551





59,042





(4) % Fertilizer



2,982





2,802





6





9,071





9,068





-

Food & refrigerated



4,643





4,430





5





13,700





13,389





2

Coal & renewables



23,367





25,169





(7)





66,728





69,977





(5)

Bulk



48,641





50,955





(5)





146,050





151,476





(4)

Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,492





7,702





(3)





21,797





22,946





(5)

Metals & minerals



9,253





10,053





(8)





27,409





28,460





(4)

Forest products



5,636





6,573





(14)





17,000





19,892





(15)

Energy & specialized markets



9,621





9,322





3





28,937





27,493





5

Industrial



32,002





33,650





(5)





95,143





98,791





(4)

Automotive



4,624





4,347





6





13,711





12,634





9

Intermodal



17,765





18,296





(3)





53,452





54,924





(3)

Premium



22,389





22,643





(1)





67,163





67,558





(1)

Total



103,032





107,248





(4) %



308,356





317,825





(3) %





* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





2023

































Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr Year-to-Date

































Operating Revenues































































Freight revenues

$ 5,656



$ 5,569



$ 5,545



$ 16,770

































Other revenues



400





394





396





1,190

































Total operating revenues



6,056





5,963





5,941





17,960

































Operating Expenses































































Compensation and benefits



1,179





1,269





1,201





3,649

































Fuel



766





664





702





2,132

































Purchased services and materials



653





650





668





1,971

































Depreciation



572





577





580





1,729

































Equipment and other rents



235





248





235





718

































Other



357





351





378





1,086

































Total operating expenses



3,762





3,759





3,764





11,285

































Operating Income



2,294





2,204





2,177





6,675

































Other income, net



184





93





106





383

































Interest expense



(336)





(339)





(334)





(1,009)

































Income before income taxes



2,142





1,958





1,949





6,049

































Income tax expense



(512)





(389)





(421)





(1,322)

































Net Income

$ 1,630



$ 1,569



$ 1,528



$ 4,727



































































































Share and Per Share































































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.67



$ 2.58



$ 2.51



$ 7.76

































Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.67



$ 2.57



$ 2.51



$ 7.75

































Weighted average number of shares - basic



610.6





608.7





608.7





609.3

































Weighted average number of shares - diluted



611.5





609.5





609.8





610.3

































Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30



$ 1.30



$ 1.30



$ 3.90



































































































Operating Ratio



62.1 %



63.0 %



63.4 %



62.8 %































Effective Tax Rate



23.9 %



19.9 %



21.6 %



21.9 %

































UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





2023





1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr Year-to-Date

Freight Revenues (Millions)































Grain & grain products

$ 943



$ 890



$ 825



$ 2,658

Fertilizer



186





183





194





563

Food & refrigerated



263





255





259





777

Coal & renewables



505





429





488





1,422

Bulk



1,897





1,757





1,766





5,420

Industrial chemicals & plastics



536





545





557





1,638

Metals & minerals



536





562





556





1,654

Forest products



332





347





333





1,012

Energy & specialized markets



613





632





611





1,856

Industrial



2,017





2,086





2,057





6,160

Automotive



587





625





609





1,821

Intermodal



1,155





1,101





1,113





3,369

Premium



1,742





1,726





1,722





5,190

Total

$ 5,656



$ 5,569



$ 5,545



$ 16,770

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)































Grain & grain products



202





197





183





582

Fertilizer



45





48





51





144

Food & refrigerated



44





44





45





133

Coal & renewables



216





203





231





650

Bulk



507





492





510





1,509

Industrial chemicals & plastics



157





164





163





484

Metals & minerals



188





210





206





604

Forest products



52





55





54





161

Energy & specialized markets



139





144





146





429

Industrial



536





573





569





1,678

Automotive



200





213





210





623

Intermodal [a]



734





749





763





2,246

Premium



934





962





973





2,869

Total



1,977





2,027





2,052





6,056

Average Revenue per Car































Grain & grain products

$ 4,668



$ 4,527



$ 4,486



$ 4,563

Fertilizer



4,135





3,830





3,818





3,921

Food & refrigerated



5,963





5,740





5,847





5,850

Coal & renewables



2,341





2,107





2,114





2,187

Bulk



3,743





3,568





3,465





3,592

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,402





3,336





3,406





3,381

Metals & minerals



2,853





2,677





2,688





2,736

Forest products



6,384





6,337





6,197





6,305

Energy & specialized markets



4,408





4,388





4,201





4,331

Industrial



3,760





3,646





3,612





3,671

Automotive



2,944





2,928





2,894





2,921

Intermodal [a]



1,573





1,471





1,459





1,500

Premium



1,866





1,794





1,769





1,809

Average

$ 2,861



$ 2,748



$ 2,702



$ 2,769







[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP



Debt / Net Income















Millions, Except Ratios

Sep. 30,



Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2023



2022

Debt

$ 32,877



$ 33,326

Net income



6,365





6,998

Debt / net income



5.2





4.8



Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*















Millions, Except Ratios

Sep. 30,



Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2023



2022

Net income

$ 6,365



$ 6,998

Add:















Income tax expense



1,855





2,074

Depreciation



2,298





2,246

Interest expense



1,342





1,271

EBITDA

$ 11,860



$ 12,589

Adjustments:















Other income, net



(475)





(426)

Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]



56





54

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,441



$ 12,217

Debt

$ 32,877



$ 33,326

Operating lease liabilities



1,606





1,631

Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0



-





-

Adjusted debt

$ 34,483



$ 34,957

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



3.0





2.9







[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2023, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2023. [b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

