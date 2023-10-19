Wolverine Boots Launches First of Its Kind University of Michigan Boot Collection Benefitting Student Athletes

The program features a groundbreaking initiative within the NIL space through its revenue sharing model through U of M's Champions Circle

ROCKFORD, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine Boots, the 140-year-old boot maker, is launching two University of Michigan branded boots which will be sold exclusively at The M Den; the University's official athletic merchandise retailer. A limited number of pairs are now available at the Ann Arbor M Den. For each pair sold, Wolverine will be contributing a portion of proceeds to the Champions Circle, the University of Michigan's NIL collective that benefits student athletes, with an additional giveback coming from the M Den.

Wolverine x U of Michigan Boots (PRNewswire)

The Wolverine x U of Michigan branded boots are built on the silhouette of Wolverine's popular Floorhand Moc Toe boot. The two pairs within the collection are inclusive of Wolverine's classic styling and Maize & Blue Collar details that offer hardworking, tailgate-ready good looks. Both colorways feature a waterproof full-grain leather upper, a Wolverine x University of Michigan woven tongue label and embossed University of Michigan 'M' in the heel. The boots retail for $160.

"Our NIL partnership with University of Michigan Wolverines football players has been a great success because of our shared values of integrity and blue-collar work ethic," said Wolverine's Vice President of Global Marketing, Scott Schoessel. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the Valiant and now M Den teams in order to elevate the unique opportunities within NIL that ultimately benefit hard working student athletes."

The Wolverine x U of Michigan boots launch comes after an already established name, image, likeness (NIL) agreement between Wolverine Boots and 13 University of Michigan football players, including star running back, and 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist, Blake Corum. In May, the brand partnered with Coach Jim Harbaugh to host a SkillsUSA Signing Day event to honor high school students pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

"This revenue sharing initiative further exemplifies the value that student-athletes bring to commercial businesses in college athletics," said Valiant Management Group Founder and CEO, Jared Wangler. "We are thrilled to be a part of this special project with the M Den and Wolverine Boots as they continue to support student-athletes at the University of Michigan."

A limited number of boots are now available for purchase at The M Den located at 303 South State Street, Ann Arbor. Additional pairs will become available for presale for an early Spring 2024 launch. For more information visit mden.com.

About Wolverine

Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com . Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

Wolverine Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wolverine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolverine