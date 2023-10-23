CT REIT opens the market

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Salsberg, President and Chief Executive Officer,,CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the company's 10-year anniversary.

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange