Fudan University School of Management's Three Programs Ranked among the Top 30 Globally

The Fudan EMBA Program finished 8th globally, retaining the top position among Chinese-taught EMBA programs. The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Programme was ranked 24th worldwide with the highest salary growth rate globally. The BI Norwegian Business School-Fudan University MBA Program was placed 29th globally, landing first in International Faculty Rank among Global Part-time MBA Programs.

Moving upward: ensuring continuity and stability

Since its inaugural participation in the global EMBA ranking in 2006, FDSM's standing has consistently risen. Initially debuting with a singular program, FDSM has since diversified its portfolio to encompass both English-taught and Chinese-taught programs. Over the past 18 years, amidst the growth of programs and student involvement, the School has unwaveringly upheld its standards, resulting in a marked enhancement in overall performance.

FDSM boasts an exceptional record of achievements, continuously pushing for advancement. Intent on validating its comprehensive strengths through international rankings and aligning with world-class benchmarks, the School consistently engages in the annual ranking, upholding the autonomy and integrity of the process. The solid ranking results of its programs enhance the global recognition and respect for China's management education.

FDSM's EMBA Program: A Standout in the Global Top 10 Business Schools

The Fudan EMBA program distinguished itself in this year's FT Global EMBA 100 list as the sole representative from a Chinese university's business school in the top 10, and continued to hold its position as the premier Chinese-language program worldwide.

Fudan University EMBA's notable ascent in the global rankings is a testament to the program's innovative educational philosophy and forward-thinking teaching methodologies. The School's commitment to excellence is unwavering, setting unparalleled standards and consistently upholding the highest quality of education. A pioneering 'dual-system' approach seamlessly blends a liberal-arts-featured curriculum with an integrated life-long leaning plan', providing students with an education that is both deeply rooted and globally informed. By harnessing global business insights, students are equipped with an expansive commercial perspective. The curriculum, steeped in a scientific spirit, instills in them a pursuit of practical innovation, while an emphasis on humanistic thought empowers them to think broadly and critically. The comprehensive approach ensures that the program's graduates emerge as not only business trailblazers but also as global leaders with a deep connection to local values.

The Era of Sci-tech Innovation: Opportunities and Responsibilities of Management Education in China

The FDSM's FT ranking results underscore its continuous advancement across the board. In today's landscape, marked by technological and industrial innovations, business schools have significant opportunities to champion fresh new management principles and nurture talent.

Driven by its vision and in tune with contemporary trends, FDSM remains committed to its historic mission, leading with proactive educational reforms. Three years ago, the School pioneered the sci-tech innovation strategy and since then, has carried out in-depth research on sci-tech innovation management challenges, cultivating a new generation of sci-tech innovation trailblazers. FDSM has spearheaded numerous research initiatives focusing on the management of sci-tech innovation enterprises. Initiatives such as the Fudan Sci-Tech Innovation Entrepreneurs Camp, Fudan MBA Sci-Tech Innovation Youth Camp, and the Yangtze River Delta "JOIN" Sci-Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition have been established. These platforms aim to propel the growth of sci-tech innovation firms and foster a vibrant, innovative sci-tech industrial ecosystem by providing investment, financing opportunities, forums, resource alignment, and support for the conversion of sci-tech accomplishments.

Dean Lu Xiongwen of the School of Management at Fudan University remarked, "With the surge in sci-tech innovations, it's evident that the growth patterns, development principles, competitive strategies, and equity incentives of sci-tech innovation enterprises diverge greatly from traditional firms. On one hand, many sci-tech innovators face managerial challenges and seek urgent external support. On the other, experts and academics believe existing theories don't sufficiently address these hurdles, pushing for more rigorous research and theoretical advancements. This scenario presents both a challenge and an immense opportunity for classic business schools. For Chinese management education to seize this growth potential, it must offer more direct backing to innovative sci-tech firms. This involves crafting novel systematic sci-tech innovation management theories, localizing traditional management concepts in China, and broadening the cultivation of elite sci-tech innovation management talent. Our aim is to inspire students to seek innovative solutions, embrace entrepreneurial acumen, and master sci-tech innovation capabilities—solidifying China's standing in global management education."

