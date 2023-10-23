NONPROFIT ISRAEL FRIENDS CHARTERS SECOND PLANE TO ISRAEL PROVIDING OVER 60 TONS OF HUMANITARIAN AID, MEDICAL SUPPLIES, AND PROTECTIVE GEAR

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit humanitarian aid organization Israel Friends successfully chartered a second flight mission from LAX this weekend, transporting over 60 tons of critical cargo, including protective gear and medical supplies, to support forces on the ground in Israel. The nonprofit, from the co-founder of Ukraine Friends , operates under Worldwide Friends , and is committed to saving lives, supporting those affected by the crisis, and delivering help where it is needed most in Israel.

Since the atrocities on October 7th, Israel Friends has transported 1,651 reservists and over 100 tons of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and protective gear to Israel. This second charter mission predominantly delivered cargo, including 191 pallets of protective gear such as helmets, vests and medical supplies being delivered directly to the front lives.

"On October 7th Jews around the world were united in solidarity with the people of Israel," said Israel Friends Co-Founder, Jordan Fried. "The outpouring of support has left the Israeli people appreciative, knowing they are not alone and that every Jew in the world depends on Israel's survival. Seeing American / Israeli reservists volunteer to come back and rejoin their units has been a moral boost. The medical equipment is already being used. The protective gear Israel Friends donated has already stopped bullets and saved lives."

Israel Friends is adamantly committed to protecting the people of Israel by providing essential tactical equipment, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid directly where it is needed.

About Israel Friends:

Operating under Worldwide Friends Foundation a 501c3, Israel Friends is committed to saving lives, supporting those affected by the ongoing crisis in Israel, and delivering help where it's needed the most.

