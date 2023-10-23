Ovation Healthcare Expands Portfolio with Launch of Tempo Technology Services

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services to independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced the launch of Tempo Technology Services (Tempo).

Tempo will complement the Ovation Healthcare portfolio with managed and professional IT services in addition to procurement of hardware, logistics services, and other devices to simplify decision making and optimize clinical and operational performance.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of Tempo, which is designed to revolutionize the way hospitals manage their clinical operations," said Ovation Healthcare CEO Dr. Dwayne Gunter. "Tempo creates value for our client hospitals and health systems by delivering innovative technology solutions that promote efficiency, transparency, and most importantly, better health outcomes."

Through a portfolio of tech-enabled shared services, Ovation Healthcare helps independent hospitals outperform their peers in financial, operational, and quality metrics through leverage and economies of scale. The addition of Tempo's services will further support hospitals and health systems in optimizing technology investments, maintaining regulatory compliance, and adopting new capabilities.

For more information about Tempo Technology Services and its suite of shared services, visit tempo.ovationhc.com.

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare is partnered with 375+ clients in 47 states from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported nonprofit, independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Leadership Advisory Services, Elevate Supply and Expense Management Solutions, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, Cadence Clinical Services, and Tempo Technology Services – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

