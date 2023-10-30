California Regional MLS Launches CubiCasa Floor Plans

Largest MLS in the United States Now Offers CubiCasa's Easy-to-Use Floor Plan Creation Product to its More Than 110,000 Users

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest MLS in the United States, now provides users with no-cost 2D floor plans with measurements through CubiCasa, a leading global real estate software company.

Research from the National Association of REALTORS® annual Home Buyers and Sellers Survey revealed that consumers consider floor plans the third-most desirable data asset for a home listing – after the standard photos and property data. With this new partnership, CRMLS and CubiCasa will deliver more value to consumers through digital floor plans and help create a more organized and transparent real estate market.

Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, highlighted the benefits of the partnership: "We strongly believe that floor plans create a better home buying experience for consumers and provide valuable data to the MLS compilation. With our CubiCasa partnership, we can influence market adoption of floor plans thanks to their easy-to-use technology and valuable data outputs."

CRMLS users will receive special access to free floor plans, discounts on add-on features, and access to a network of real estate photographers who are already actively using CubiCasa in their shoots.

"The team at CRMLS is extremely innovative and forward-looking, and we are excited to be working alongside them in creating a better home buying experience," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "This partnership will accelerate CubiCasa towards its ultimate goal of getting a floor plan on every listing in the United States."

About CRMLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit CRMLS.org.

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/.

