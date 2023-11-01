Adell Media's Expands Detroit's 910 AM Superstation to 104.3 HD2

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of 910 AM Superstation - Detroit's News/Talk Radio Station in September 2023, Adell Media announced today the expansion of 910 AM's 24/7 lineup to 104.3 WOMC HD2, effective immediately.

910 AM - Detroit's News Talk Superstation (WFDF- AM) (PRNewsfoto/910AM Superstation) (PRNewswire)

910 AM (WFDF-AM) experienced +300% growth among listeners 6+ from September 2023 to October 2023 (Source: Nielsen Audio, PPM, AQH, MoSu 6a-12m, P6+). 104.3 HD2 now broadcasts 910 AM's industry-leading roster of news and conservative talk, including: "The Glenn Beck Program," "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," "The Sean Hannity Show," "The Jesse Kelly Show," "The Bill O'Reilly Show" and others. In preparation for the winter season, 104.3 HD2 will also feature Total Traffic & Weather Network around the clock on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekends, along with daily coverage from ABC News and ABC Breaking News.

As part of the launch, Adell Media purchased a heavy media schedule on iHeartMedia's 100.3 WNIC in Detroit. Voiced by Sean Hannity, the ads will run from November 3 through Christmas.

"910 AM Superstation is living up to its name," said Kevin Adell, Chief Executive Officer of Adell Media. "The audience growth we've seen since launching our conservative news/talk lineup in September has been exponential, and we're looking forward to reaching even more listeners on 104.3 HD2."

Fans of 910 AM's lineup can also tune in on iHeartRadio . Visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen on your favorite device.

Full Programming Lineup:

5:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Fox News Rundown

6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Justin Barclay

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Glenn Beck Program

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Sean Hannity Show

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Jesse Kelly Show

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Bill O'Reilly

10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Our American Stories

1:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano

Visit https://www.910amsuperstation.com/ for more information.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mort Meisner Associates

Mort Meisner: 248-613-0948

Grace Carlisle: 248-545-2222 or 248-565-5342

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 910AM Superstation