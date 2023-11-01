Envisio Launches Project Management Software to Bring Greater Transparency to Capital Improvement Projects

Public dashboards and map feature allow residents to track progress of specific projects in their communities

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisio , a strategic planning and performance management software company, announced today the launch of Projects – a suite of project management tools to help manage, deliver, and communicate capital improvement plans (CIPs). This new offering enables more transparency and easier management of the critical investments governments make to maintain infrastructure, services, and programs to meet resident needs.

Envisio's Projects extends functionality to help local governments deliver projects on time and on budget.

Building on Envisio's analytic capabilities, interactive public dashboards, plan management tools, and comprehensive progress reporting, Projects extends functionality to help public sector leaders consolidate plans, align CIPs with strategic plans, and deliver projects on time and on budget. Most critically, it adds another level of transparency between local governments and their residents. Governments can deploy a public map feature on a dashboard, allowing residents to focus on specific projects in their neighborhoods, track progress, and access details around funding.

"Our customers tell us that building trust and transparency with their residents is a top priority," said Mike Bell, CEO and Co-founder of Envisio. "Now, in addition to tracking progress on strategic plans through public dashboards, residents can use the public map feature and project dashboards to easily access information on capital improvement projects in their communities."

Nearly every local government undertakes capital improvement projects, which are often critical to improving residents' lives, increasing property value, and supporting the needs of residents. Envisio's Projects helps governments manage projects more effectively, with greater alignment to strategic initiatives, and better communication internally and with communities.

"Strategic plans and capital improvement plans encompass many of the most important things local governments do. The ability to track and report progress on these components fosters collaboration and increases organizational efficiency," said Bell. "We're excited to launch project management capabilities specifically designed for public sector projects, which are typically complex, multi-year, and have unique requirements around transparency and reporting."

About Envisio

Envisio is the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. Leaders from more than 150 cities, counties, school districts, and public sector organizations use Envisio to execute plans, measure, and report on performance, make evidence-based decisions, and build trust with elected officials and communities.

