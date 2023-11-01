INTEVITY ACQUIRES TECHABO

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intevity, a leading digital technology consultancy, has acquired Techabo, a rapidly growing digital consulting agency. The purchase adds momentum to Intevity's focus on strategic growth and brings talented employees on board with deep knowledge of e-commerce technology systems.

Since 2003, Intevity has been delivering world-class service to Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, insurance, media, and retail as well as nonprofit and government agencies. (PRNewswire)

Intevity, a leading digital technology consultancy, has acquired Techabo, a rapidly growing digital consulting agency.

Founded in Baltimore by CEO Marcus Penny in 2018, Techabo focuses on e-commerce solutions and has extensive experience in the apparel and beverage alcohol industries with companies on the Fortune 500 and 1000 list.

Employees from both companies have collaborated for decades and the purchase underscores Intevity's commitment to building long term relationships within the industry based on trust and integrity.

"We've worked with Marcus and many of his employees in various capacities since 2006," said Intevity CEO George Jagodzinski. "We're extremely impressed by what Techabo has accomplished in the last five years. They're a perfect fit with Intevity's culture and values and they complement our business strategically by adding considerable specialized depth and breadth to our existing e-commerce capabilities."

Techabo has proven experience implementing successful e-commerce platforms including Salsify, ChannelAdvisor and Shopify and a track record of helping clients understand, implement, and manage these systems to optimize the customer experience. They excel at enabling digital commerce through thoughtful strategy and integrations and handle all aspects of product management effectively.

"I'm extremely proud of my team and all that we accomplished over the last few years and excited with this opportunity to join Intevity," said Techabo CEO Marcus Penny. "It's particularly gratifying because we modeled Techabo from the outset on Intevity's business model of consistently going above and beyond the statement of work for our clients to extend their team and help them succeed in their vision and journey."

Intevity will continue to pursue growth inorganically through strategic acquisitions as well as organically through sales, partner and executive channels.

"We've been quite deliberate in our growth strategy this year and aim to continue adding depth to our capabilities, verticals and industries," said Ben Elmore, Chairman of Intevity's Board. "Techabo presented an excellent opportunity to expand our industry expertise across brand retail, which will allow us to provide even more for existing clients and expand within those markets."

About Intevity

Since 2003, Intevity has been delivering world-class service to Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, insurance, media, and retail as well as nonprofit and government agencies.

Intevity fuses integrated technology with strategic insight to ensure their partners evolve and thrive in a digital-first world. Whether it's an established enterprise struggling with legacy systems or a funded start-up aiming to scale rapidly, Intevity integrates solutions and platforms that resonate with each business's unique challenges and aspirations.

Their expertise allows them to scrutinize complex technical ecosystems while keeping an eye on the big picture. With a multidisciplinary approach, they engineer scalable, secure solutions that eradicate pain points and supercharge ROI.

Intevity was built on a remote work model from the outset. Their enduring 4.8-star Glassdoor rating is a reflection of the culture they've built – one that sparks innovation, attracts top-tier talent, and fuels the success of their partnerships.

About Techabo

Techabo is a global digital consulting agency that helps brands develop e-commerce solutions and digital ecosystems. From evaluating existing digital experiences, to helping brands build digital commerce sites from the ground up, Techabo provides the technical, strategic, tactical, and hands-on support businesses need to reach their goals and create online experiences that keep customers coming back.

They take pride in providing transparent, reliable, and trustworthy service. From big picture digital strategy, technical architecture design and project management, to content marketing and delivery management, their team provides seasoned experience in every aspect of the digital commerce world.

Techabo specializes in Digital Commerce Enablement, Digital Strategy, Data Integrations, RFP Development, Product Management, Program Management, Project Management, PXM, PIM, DAM, and CMS. They are a trusted Salsify partner that offers an extensive range of services for its renowned digital platform.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Meglin

Alexandra.Meglin@intevity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intevity