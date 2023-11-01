Irene Forte Skincare Launches Breakthrough Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Serum

Clinically Proven to Address Signs of Aging with Alpine Plant Melatonin, a Patented Extract of Phytomelatonin

LONDON, Nov. 1 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Irene Forte Skincare announces the launch of its most anticipated product to date, the Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Serum. 35 years of research by the brand's Scientific Director and pioneer in the medical use of plant extracts for skin treatment, Dr. Francesca Ferri, has culminated in the launch of this breakthrough serum boasting Alpine Plant Melatonin, a patented extract of Phytomelatonin.

Since the discovery of Phytomelatonin in 1993, Dr. Ferri's research has shown that it has a fundamental role in plant cells, most notably promoting growth, responding to stressors, delaying biological aging, and regulating oxidative processes.

This trailblazing serum with 70% Alpine Plane Melatonin is a radical step forward in natural skincare. Phytomelatonin can triple the viability of skin cells and re-regulate biochemical processes that stressors like age and ultraviolet exposure have knocked out of balance.

In independent clinical trials, signs of skin aging were visibly reduced. Amongst others, wrinkle volume, brown spots, and pore visibility showed significant decreases after four weeks. This product achieves these effects while reducing redness and blemishes. It is also approved for sensitive skin.

"I have never been more excited about a product than Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Serum. This truly is the work of a lifetime by our esteemed Scientific Director," said Brand Founder and CEO, Irene Forte, "Since I learned about her research into Phytomelatonin and the patented extraction process, I knew that we had the opportunity to develop a game-changing anti-aging product. I'm so excited for our customers to experience the beneficial effects of this truly ground-breaking and clinically proven serum."

The Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Serum retails for $290 and is exclusively available to purchase at ireneforteskincare.com on November 1, 2023.

Irene Forte Skincare is the Italian skincare brand at the forefront of the 'Natural Science' movement. The range achieves outstanding clinical trial results with natural ingredients; formulations are shaped by 35 years of skincare research thanks to Scientific Director Dr. Francesca Ferri. Indeed, the brand is celebrated for its top-selling, clinically proven Hibiscus Night Cream with Myoxinol™.

The core ingredients are harvested at the founder's organic farm in Sicily, and all products are certified vegan. In recognition of high ethical standards, Irene Forte Skincare has achieved B-Corp status.

