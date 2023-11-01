Kymera International Acquires KDF Fluid Treatment, Inc.

-- KDF Expands Kymera's Capabilities into the Water Treatment Segment, while Complimenting Strategic Product Adjacencies --

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kymera International ("Kymera"), a global leading specialty materials company, announced today that it has closed its transaction with KDF Fluid Treatment Inc. ("KDF"), acquiring the majority of their assets. Currently headquartered in Three Rivers, Michigan, KDF provides sustainable media for water and industrial treatment systems. KDF is a technological leader in the fluid treatment industry, providing solutions for economical clean water.

Kymera International acquires the assets of KDF Fluid Treatment, Inc., expanding into the growing water filtration market with complimentary and highly technical product capabilities in brass powder media (PRNewswire)

"Kymera's acquisition of KDF aligns with our strategic initiatives and positions us in a growing market segment, where our complimentary product capabilities in brass powder media will support significant expansion," comments Barton White, Kymera CEO. "KDF's unique industrial and commercial water treatment systems provide supplemental or replacement technology to dramatically extend product cycle life, decrease maintenance, reduce heavy metals, microorganisms and scale, and lower total costs. Their technology, history and strong customer partnerships have secured them a prominent presence in the industry, and we are excited to add their capabilities to Kymera's portfolio, capitalizing on growth and expansion into new markets."

"The momentum at Kymera is accelerating, as the Company continues to expand its value-added capabilities through organic and inorganic growth," adds Adam Shebitz, a Partner at Palladium Equity Partners. "The acquisition of KDF is an ideal fit for Kymera as it represents a specialty material solution with seamless vertical integration opportunities in a specialized and growing end-market."

"We are thrilled to continue expanding the KDF technology. We believe that our businesses are a natural fit and we are confident that the partnership will result in exceptional service for our current and ever-growing customer base. Kymera's focus on specialty materials aligns with our unique offering and their track record of commercial and operational success positions KDF to support the growing water filtration market," says Issa Al-Kharusy , CEO of KDF.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the 1800's. Today, Kymera International is a U.S. owned, leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its technically developed products into a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the U.S, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia. www.kymerainternational.com

About KDF Fluid Treatment, Inc.

Founded in 1984, KDF Fluid Treatment, Inc. is a technological leader in the fluid treatment industry. KDF® process media are high-purity copper-zinc formulations used in pretreatment, primary treatment, and industrial applications.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 200 companies (39 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

