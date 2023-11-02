Aura and Andre Rush Partner to Raise Awareness of Online Crime among Military Families

New research from Aura finds 40% of military families report having experienced online crime

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the first truly intelligent safety solution, and celebrity chef and Army veteran, Andre Rush, today launched a partnership to shine a spotlight on the crisis of online crime plaguing the country. Together, Chef Rush and Aura aim to raise awareness of the incredibly high risk of falling victim to online crime and to encourage all Americans–but especially military and veteran families who fall victim at even higher rates–to take steps to protect themselves before it's too late.

Online crime is a $10.3 billion crisis in America , but for military families, active duty servicemembers and veterans, the crisis is even more acute. New research commissioned by Aura and conducted online by The Harris Poll asked Americans about their personal and their families' experiences with online crime. The report found that 26% of non-military families had experienced online crime, while 40% of military families1 had, highlighting the military community's increased vulnerability to fraud and scams.

The risk escalates further for military families going through permanent change of station (PCS) moves, which impact more than 400,000 service members each year. The research found that 62% of military families who have moved in the past three years say the serving member of their family has experienced online crime.

"Online crime is a crisis facing all Americans at alarmingly high rates, but it's particularly distressing that the sacrifice of those who protect our country results in their families' increased risk of fraud," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "Through our partners in the military community, we are encouraging military families to take steps to proactively protect themselves, so that they don't become part of the next big statistic."

Aura x Chef Andre Rush

Aura and Chef Rush are giving away four lower-bowl tickets to the soldout Army-Navy Game. The Army-Navy rivalry has been a cultural staple and rallying event for the military community for 124-years. The game embodies the spirit of the good-natured interservice rivalries between divisions of the United States Armed Forces. This year, the Army-Navy game will mark the first time the game will be played in Aura's home state, Massachusetts, making it the perfect moment for Aura and Chef Rush to supercharge awareness of this crisis.

"We have fun with the rivalry, but as military service members, we'll always take care of each other. And that's exactly what Aura does," said award-winning military advocate and veteran Chef Andre Rush. "We need to end this crisis, dammit."

To enter, visitors can go to aura.com/chefrush to start a free trial of Aura and enter to win. Participants can double their chances to win by donating to Aura's military nonprofit partner Blue Star Families.

Aura's Commitment to Military Families

These recent efforts build upon Aura's long-standing commitment to the military community, including partnerships with Blue Star Families and Blue Star Families of New England, as well as the company's discount and digital hub for active-duty service members, Veterans and their families. In honor of Veterans Day, Aura is offering military service members and their families a 68% discount and are extending Aura's free trial to 30 days (normally 14 days). Interested members of the military community can take advantage of this deal at aura.com/veteransday .

Knowing that online crime is a huge problem for all Americans, Aura introduced a new, free online safety resource center, available to all Americans–not just customers. This resource center offers visitors clear, step-by-step guidance on addressing online crimes. Assistance can be provided via AI-powered chat tools designed to provide easy to follow action plans to individuals dealing with digital crimes. And, should users require more hands-on support, Aura has allocated specific time slots each week for the public to schedule appointments with their highly skilled White Glove Resolution Team. For free access to our resource center, please visit aura.com/helpme .

ABOUT AURA

Aura is the first truly intelligent safety solution, protecting everything your family does online. With an easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that continuously adapts to evolving online risks[2], Aura mitigates threats before they become real problems. By focusing on preventative protection – leveraging our #1 rated identity protection services, automatically updating breached passwords found on the dark web, auto-blocking call and SMS scams, and alerting parents to cyberbullying and online predators – Aura puts families a step ahead of cybercriminals for the first time. To learn more, visit www.aura.com .

ABOUT CHEF ANDRE RUSH

Chef Andre Rush is renown as one of the top chefs in the United States military, and retired as Master Sergeant. He has represented the Army resulting in over 100 new soldiers joining the forces. He was also a member of the United States Culinary Arts Team where he competed and won 150 medals and trophies.

