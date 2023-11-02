Butterfinger® Celebrates FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH Launch with Unique In-Game Bonuses

Players can score special downloadable content by participating in Extra Life's Game Day on November 4th

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger®, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar that gamers know and love, is teaming up with SQUARE ENIX® to help players Game Better with Butterfinger and gear up for the launch of FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH on February 29, 2024 for the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console.

As part of the collaboration, players can receive unique in-game content for FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH by donating to Extra Life's Game Day event on November 4, 2023. Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. Their 15th annual Game Day celebration will unite gamers from across the globe in the pursuit of a common goal: to change kids' health to change the future.

Gamers can watch their favorite Butterfinger team players' fundraising live streams on Twitch, and in the process, support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Participants who donate a minimum of $5 USD at Extra-Life.org will receive a game code for the unique in-game item, the Shinra Bangle MK. II1, a premium bracelet featuring an engraving of the Shinra Company logo that playable characters in FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH can wear to boost stats. To further help raise funds, throughout Butterfinger's Power Hour (1pm – 2pm EST), the brand will match Extra Life's community collective fundraising total up to $40,000 towards the Extra Life Program.

"Since launching Game Better with Butterfinger in 2020, the brand has connected with hundreds of thousands of new players throughout the gaming community," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Butterfinger® and Baby Ruth®. "We're building on this momentum with our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth partnership, which brings opportunities for gamers to win in-game content and amazing gear, while empowering them to give back to an important cause."

"Through our continued collaborations over the years with Butterfinger, we look forward to providing our community with unique in-game content and fun surprises," said John Heinecke, SQUARE ENIX's Chief Publishing Officer, EMEA, Americas and Oceania. "And with this new activation, we are working with a great cause to encourage our players to give back and receive something special in the process."

Butterfinger is also enhancing gaming experiences with a Game Better with Butterfinger sweepstakes 2, giving seven lucky consumers the chance to win the Ultimate Gaming Bundle, featuring a SONY OLED Bravia XR TV, FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH Deluxe Edition, a Butterfinger branded gaming chair, a HyperX Cloud Headset and a $500 eCheck, in addition to being eligible for many other awesome prizes! To enter, simply purchase a Butterfinger bar and type in the UPC code at GameWithButterfinger.com. While supplies last.

[1] Offer is only available to residents in North America and South America that donate $5.00 USD or more during the Extra Life Game Day fundraiser from November 4-5, 2023. A SQUARE ENIX Members account is required to receive the code. Please note the initial code is not the Shinra Bangle MK. II in-game item code and cannot be redeemed on your PlayStation account. The in-game item code will be emailed to you, and also listed on your SQUARE ENIX Members account, when the game launches on February 29, 2024.

[2] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States ( Incl. D.C.) 13 years of age and older. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 pm (ET) on 11/1/23 and ends at 11:59:59 am (ET) on 1/31/24. For complete details, including entry requirements, free method of entry, prizes, & odds, see Official Rules at https://www.gamewithbutterfinger.com/rules. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

About Butterfinger®

Butterfinger® is an iconic American crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar that has been providing one-of-a-kind enjoyment to consumers since 1923. Butterfinger® is available nationwide at mass, grocery, and convenience stores. For additional information, please visit Butterfinger.com and stay connected with Butterfinger on Social (Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube).

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About FINAL FANTASY VII

First released in 1997 on the PlayStation® computer entertainment system, FINAL FANTASY VII celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The game is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic storyline, unique characters, and movie sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game has sold over 13.9 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, films and merchandise.

The first game of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy project, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020, has been praised by both players and critics across the globe, earning more than 20 perfect scores from media, and was selected as a PlayStation® "Editor's Choice" pick. The game also became the highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation® platform in SQUARE ENIX's history, exceeding more than 7 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second game in the trilogy and standalone story, is now in development and will be available worldwide on February 29, 2024, for the PS5.

About Square Enix, Inc.®

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 180 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

