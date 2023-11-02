Cloudera Bolsters Executive Team to Accelerate Business Growth and Deliver Trusted Enterprise AI

The trio of hires will directly support Charles Sansbury, who took the reins as CEO of the hybrid data leader in August

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , the data company for trusted enterprise AI, strengthened its executive leadership team with three new department chiefs: Mary Wells as Chief Marketing Officer, Dipto Chakravarty as Chief Product Officer, and Dilip Upmanyu as Chief Financial Officer. The trio join a refreshed c-suite, which includes new CEO, Charles Sansbury, who was appointed this summer to guide the long-time hybrid data leader into its next phase of growth and prepare their Fortune 1000 clients for crucial digital transformation and AI adoption.

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"I'm delighted Mary, Dipto, and Dilip have joined the Cloudera team at a time of such unprecedented evolution in the market and as we embark on our most consequential chapter yet," said Sansbury. "Their smarts, bold ideas, and decades of technology leadership will bring a welcomed perspective to our executive group. Their experience will help us maintain true north as we drive new growth, pioneer groundbreaking products, and nurture innovative partnerships that empower global enterprises to exploit their most prized asset."

Chief Marketing Officer Mary Wells previously held the same role at ASG Technologies, an information management and IT systems solutions provider. She brings more than 25 years of experience, with prior marketing leadership roles at Hewlett Packard, Axeda Corporation, Kalido, and BEA Systems. She'll be responsible for all global marketing strategies, campaigns, and initiatives, which includes oversight of Cloudera's recently-launched enterprise AI-focused brand campaign, Trust Your Data.

Chief Product Officer Dipto Chakravarty comes from Amazon, where he was the head of local data engineering in the artificial general intelligence group, and led the AWS cloud practice. An accomplished author with domain expertise in generative AI, data, cloud security, and open source, he brings more than 30 years of experience to Cloudera and will lead all global product strategy, creation, and development.

Chief Financial Officer Dilip Upmanyu also comes from ASG Technologies, where he held the same role. He's previously held finance leadership positions at The Attachmate Group, NetIQ, and IBM, and brings more than 25 years of experience to Cloudera. He'll be responsible for guiding company wide financial functions, which includes exploration of new growth opportunities and strategic investments to help maximize revenue.

Many of Cloudera's executive team will join Sansbury in New York today for Evolve New York, a key stop on the Evolve 2023 global calendar for partners, customers, and data professionals in the Cloudera ecosystem to share the latest on data strategy and delivering trusted AI. Other speakers at Evolve NYC include Ryan Blue, co-founder of Apache Iceberg and co-founder and CEO of Tabular, Gerd Leonhard, CEO of The Futures Agency, Merv Adrian, Industry Analyst (former Gartner, Forrester) as well as leaders from UBS, Illumina, AWS, IBM, Intel, Dell, Talend, NVIDIA, and many others.

