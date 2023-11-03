Turnkey Telehealth Achieves Record Application Surge in Q3 2023 as the Premier One-Stop Solution to Start Your Virtual Healthcare Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnkey Telehealth, the foremost provider of comprehensive virtual healthcare solutions to help providers launch & scale their own online practice, has proudly reported an extraordinary surge in applications during the third quarter of 2023. This surge not only reflects the growing demand for innovative telehealth services but also highlights Turnkey Telehealth's role as the leading one-stop solution for medical professionals transitioning into the digital healthcare realm by leveraging the power of their own practice.

Key Highlights from Q3 2023:

Unprecedented Application Growth: Turnkey Telehealth has experienced an unparalleled increase in the number of applications during Q3 2023, signaling a robust interest in their all-encompassing virtual healthcare platform.

Facilitating the Transition: The surge in applications underlines Turnkey Telehealth's success in assisting healthcare professionals in seamlessly transitioning into the digital healthcare landscape, providing them with a virtual clinic equipped with a comprehensive suite of tools.

Simplified Practice Setup: Turnkey Telehealth simplifies the journey for medical professionals, offering a streamlined setup process that includes credentialing, electronic prescription capabilities, and enhanced patient care management.

Cutting-Edge Solutions: The Turnkey Telehealth platform features cutting-edge technology, ensuring secure and high-quality patient care. It equips healthcare providers with a robust toolkit for telehealth services.

Comprehensive Care: The platform supports an array of medical specialties, delivering a wide range of patient care options, thus expanding healthcare providers' capabilities to serve patients more effectively.

Tony Licausi, Chairman & Founder of Turnkey Telehealth, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this significant achievement, stating, "The surge in applications demonstrates the growing recognition of the pivotal role telehealth plays in the modern healthcare landscape. We are proud to be at the forefront, offering a holistic solution for those healthcare professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit looking to challenge the status quo by establishing their own virtual clinics to deliver excellent patient care on their terms while finally getting paid what they're worth".

This remarkable milestone reflects Turnkey Telehealth's dedication to improving healthcare accessibility, enhancing practice management, and driving continuous innovation in collaboration with healthcare professionals.

For further information on Turnkey Telehealth and its all-inclusive virtual healthcare solutions, please visit www.tktelehealth.com.

About Turnkey Telehealth:

In the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare, Turnkey Telehealth stands as a beacon for medical professionals seeking to transition into the digital realm. Our platform is meticulously designed to grant you the ease of having your very own virtual clinic with all the tools you need at your fingertips. We take pride in streamlining your journey from practice setup to credentialing, electronic prescriptions to patient care and more!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jade Wilson

contact@tktelehealth.com

(855) 41-HEALTH

Turnkey Telehealth

25 Melville Park Rd.

Melville, NY 11747

(855) 41-HEALTH

info@tktelehealth.com

www.tktelehealth.com

