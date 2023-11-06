GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES WORLD PREMIERE OF 'A CHRISTMAS BLESSING,' STARRING LORI LOUGHLIN, JAMES TUPPER, AND JESSE HUTCH, NOVEMBER 12

Actress/Producer Lori Loughlin Continues to Spread Love and Compassion

Volunteering with Project Angel Food; Movie's Storyline Inspired by Opportunity to Serve

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and producer Lori Loughlin was recently captured in a heartwarming moment, dedicating her time to volunteer in the bustling kitchen of Project Angel Food, a renowned Los Angeles-based charity committed to delivering medically tailored meals to critically ill individuals of all ages.

Lori Loughlin volunteering at Project Angel Food (PRNewswire)

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES WORLD PREMIERE OF "A CHRISTMAS BLESSING"

Loughlin, who has been an unwavering presence within the organization since January 2021, took on the delightful role of "pie duty," joining hands with Project Angel Food's skilled chefs to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

Motivated by the warmth of her experiences with Project Angel Food, Loughlin incorporated the concept of serving others into her latest made-for-television movie project, A Christmas Blessing, which has its World Premiere, November 12 at 8 p.m. exclusively on Great American Family.

In addition to her starring role, Loughlin serves as one of the executive producers of the film, which revolves around a successful TV chef's journey to rediscover the true meaning of her aunt's legacy. The heartwarming storyline unfolds as she inherits her deceased aunt's food pantry, Angel's Fare, leading her to host an unforgettable holiday feast for those in need. It's a poignant case of art imitating life.

Most weeks, Loughlin dedicates her volunteer days to delivering meals directly to clients who face life-threatening conditions, rendering them unable to leave their homes. She has also actively participated in packaging meals, assembling nutritious breakfast bags filled with yogurt, fruit, and granola, and has generously lent her support in meal preparation, fruit sorting, and expressing gratitude to the generous donors who support over 2,500 seriously ill Angelenos relying on Project Angel Food for medically tailored meals designed to meet their specific medical requirements.

Reflecting on her involvement, Loughlin shared her sentiments during the organization's annual Lead with Love television special in 2022: "It's really a community. It's more than just feeding people; it's about loving people and helping people. I think that is so important, and I'm so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food."

She says now, "It's been a profound experience. As volunteers, you think you are giving to those in need, but we are the ones who are given a gift. It is a profound experience. When you give love, you get love, and it is so rewarding to know that you've brought a little happiness to someone's day and that you've delivered meals that are thoughtfully prepared with not only nutritious ingredients but also kindness and compassion."

In addition to Project Angel Food preparing and delivering 125,000 meals in the month of November, on Thanksgiving Day, the organization will provide thousands of traditional turkey dinners, complete with savory gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, yams, and delectable homemade desserts, to their clients, many of whom find themselves isolated and alone during the holidays.

In 2023, a total of 3,446 volunteers have wholeheartedly invested 40,811.66 hours into supporting Project Angel Food, an effort equivalent to the dedication of 22 full-time employees. Notable volunteers, alongside Loughlin, have included Harry and Meghan (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex), Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sharon Stone, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, Eric McCormack, Adam Lambert, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and the late George Michael, among others.

A Christmas Blessing premieres Sunday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET only on Great American Family.

About Project Angel Food: Project Angel Food, originally founded by Marianne Williamson in 1989 during the AIDS crisis, is dedicated to delivering 1.5 million medically tailored meals annually to 4,000 individuals facing food, financial, and health insecurities in LA County. The organization's commitment to their mission is underscored by their current expansion efforts, with the construction of the 30,000-square-foot Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus, scheduled to open in 2027 in response to the growing need. To date, they've provided over 17 million meals.

Photo Credit: Noe Garcia/Project Angel Food

Lori Loughlin stars in A Christmas Blessing premiering November 12th on Great American Family. (PRNewswire)

