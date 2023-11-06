OLYMPUS PROPERTY GROWS PORTFOLIO WITH UPSCALE PRIMROSE ACQUISITION IN FLORIDA PANHANDLE

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property, a leading real estate investment and property management company, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Primrose, located in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. This prestigious residential community is comprised of 288 units in one of the most affluent areas in the Florida Panhandle. Built in 2022, Primrose is a welcome addition to Olympus Property's growing portfolio, further solidifying the company's presence in this highly sought after submarket.

Olympus Property brings extensive industry expertise to the table, boasting a current portfolio of more than 31,000 units across 14 states. This acquisition is a testament to the company's proven success, building upon the outstanding performance of Olympus Emerald Coast, a nearby property acquired in June 2021, which continues to deliver strong results. "We are grateful for the opportunity to welcome Primrose into the Olympus portfolio as we consistently seek out outstanding assets in the most coveted locations," says Wade Madden, Chief Operating Officer at Olympus Property. "This strategic acquisition reflects our unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled living experiences while simultaneously elevating our regional influence."

Primrose is conveniently located just a few blocks away from the pristine, sandy white beaches of Northwest Florida's renowned Emerald Coast, famous for its luxury, exclusivity, and exceptional quality of life. The property is surrounded by the region's finest amenities and key attractions including Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, 30A, Sacred Heart Hospital, and Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort. Its appealing location and charming ambiance have earned it a place on Conde Nast Traveler's esteemed list of the Top 10 Best Small Towns in the U.S., further emphasizing its prestigious status.

The Class A community offers an impressive array of top-tier luxury amenities including two saltwater pools, private poolside cabanas, a poolside entertainment deck with an outdoor grilling kitchen and fire pits, a gaming lawn, a fully equipped cardio and flex gym, and a resident lounge. Primrose's unit mix offers a number of options, including a blend of four-story apartments, two-story townhome units, and carriage units that are in high demand within the market. Units are well-appointed with high-end finishes including chef-inspired designer kitchens with expansive prep islands, quartz counters, artisanal tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, and full-size washers & dryers.

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a highly experienced full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's portfolio is currently valued at over $7 billion and represents approximately 31,000 units under ownership, development, and management. Olympus is consistently focused on high-growth markets with strong population and employment trends, while adding value across the portfolio. The company is currently invested in fourteen states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, and Kentucky.

