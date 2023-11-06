Pixelworks Continues Collaboration with MediaTek on Visual Processing Software for Dimensity 9300 Flagship SoC

Accurate Color and Vivid Picture Quality Help Deliver Immersive Mobile Gaming Experiences

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, announced today that MediaTek has adopted the Company's visual processing Pro Software solution in its new Dimensity 9300 flagship SoC for smartphones. Pixelworks' professional color calibration solution significantly enhances the color display capabilities of the Dimensity 9300 5G chipset to deliver smoother picture quality and more accurate color display for pictures, videos and gaming animations on mobile devices, resulting in improved gaming visual experiences for end users.

The Dimensity 9300 5G chipset represents an upgrade from its predecessor, offering higher performance, improved energy efficiency and lower power consumption with the assistance of advanced technologies. Significant optimization also helps enable the chip to create professional visual content and immersive gaming experiences on smartphones. The chip will be manufactured using TSMC's N4P process, boasting excellent process and performance. Additionally, a newly upgraded, all-big-core CPU architecture consisting of four Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores improve the chipset's overall performance and energy efficiency, including 50% lower CPU power consumption and a 25% more efficient GPU compared to the Dimensity 9200.

During 2023, Pixelworks has meaningfully advanced the adoption of its X7 series visual processors on mobile devices. The Company's latest and recently launched X7 Gen 2 visual processor is the first to incorporate HESR (High-Efficiency AI-based Super Resolution) based on a neural network engine. Pixelworks' 4th-generation Ultra-Low Latency MotionEngine® technology and Rendering Accelerator SDK have also been adapted to a number of popular games and gained the recognition of many customers. Since 2021, Pixelworks and MediaTek have maintained joint efforts to develop advanced display processing solutions for mobile devices based on the Dimensity 5G open source architecture. Last year, these collaborative efforts resulted in advanced solutions being incorporated into the Dimensity 9200. Today, the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9300 5G chipset represents the most in-depth technological integration to-date between the two companies.

"Our collaboration with Pixelworks on our latest Dimensity 9300 5G chipset is a continuation of our collective efforts to bring innovative and true-to-life visual experiences in gaming, videos, movie-watching, and reading to our mobile devices," said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek. "Pixelworks' advanced mobile visual processing solutions have been widely used in many smartphones and games, and we look forward to deepening our cooperation with Pixelworks to enhance the performance of future products as we continuously seek to improve the visual experience for end users."

"Congratulations on the release of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 5G chipset!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "Compared with its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300 delivers both upgraded architecture and performance. Its ground-breaking innovations in performance and energy efficiency are truly impressive. MediaTek and Pixelworks have now had in-depth cooperation on two generations of chips. Based on previous successes, we aim to continue exploring potential joint opportunities in the field of mobile visual processing that enhance the visual display and gaming experience on smartphones, enabling even more users to enjoy high-quality and power-saving visual experiences."

