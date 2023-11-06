U.S. Energy Development Corporation Welcomes Mike Williams as Vice President of Engineering

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy), an exploration and production (E&P) company focused on the development of energy projects throughout North America, is pleased to announce that Mike Williams has joined the company as vice president of engineering. Williams brings more than two decades of oil and gas, reservoir engineering, and management experience to the U.S. Energy leadership team.

"Based on his track record and experience, we're confident Williams will be a tremendous asset to our team," said Jordan Jayson , chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy. "With Williams' experience and background, we are well-positioned to take our project development to the next level as we maintain our commitment to partners and the communities we serve."

Williams' extensive industry background includes both managerial and director-level positions with the notable oil and gas producers MorningStar Partners, BlueStem Energy, Approach Resources, XTO Energy, and ExxonMobil. Most recently, Williams served five years as vice president of reservoir engineering at Founders Oil & Gas where he led their efforts in the Permian Basin, the primary region of U.S. Energy's investment focus. Williams holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Mississippi where he was awarded a prestigious NASA Space Grant for undergraduate research related to clean coal technology.

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980, U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy) is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets on behalf of itself and its partners. For more than four decades, U.S Energy has blended operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, U.S. Energy has invested in, operated and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and deployed more than $2 billion on behalf of itself and its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow U.S. Energy on LinkedIn .

