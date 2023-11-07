ANTERIX TO RELEASE FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year following the close of the market on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. EST on November 14, 2023. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 833-816-1120 (412-317-1861 for international participants) and asking to be joined into the Anterix call. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band throughout the United States, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

