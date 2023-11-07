Hormel Foods Named a Best for Vets Employer for 11th Year in a Row

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) a Fortune 500 global branded food company today announced it has been ranked No. 23 on Military Times' 2023 Best for Vets: Employers list. This is the 11th consecutive year the company has made the list, which evaluates a company's efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

"Hormel Foods is honored to be recognized 11 years in a row as a Best for Vets employer," said Richard Carlson, vice president, Quality Management at Hormel Foods and the executive sponsor of HMVET, the company's employee resource group for active and retired military team members. "Our company has a long history of supporting the military, both as an active recruiter for former service members and as a leading food supplier to our troops. We are incredibly thankful for our veterans and service members who play a vital role on our dynamic team."

The annual Best for Vets survey addresses the areas of greatest importance for transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when seeking employment including recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs. The submissions are analyzed by Military Times' data experts. They are unbiased and completely objective – purely looking at the stats and information provided by each company.

"Military Times sets the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans. Although often imitated, there is no other list that comes close to Best for Vets: Employers," said Mort Greenberg, senior vice president of media solutions at Military Times. "We stand by the rigor and soundness of this survey, which spotlights companies' employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers."

In addition, to the company's recruitment efforts, Hormel Foods has an employee resource group that provides assistance to current and former military members and their families as they integrate into the company, while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.

