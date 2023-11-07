QTS Acquires Netherlands-based Data Center Management Company Zentrys

Acquisition further builds foundation for QTS' overall European expansion strategy

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and GRONINGEN, Netherlands , Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Data Centers, a leading provider of enterprise, hyperscale and government data center solutions, has acquired Zentrys, a Netherlands-based data center management and operations company. The transaction was finalized Oct. 31, 2023. Since QTS' acquisition of two data center sites in Groningen and Eemshaven, Netherlands in 2019, Zentrys has successfully operated the sites, providing premium customer service and local market expertise. The acquisition of Zentrys further supports the breadth of QTS' operating capability and builds a strong foundation to extend QTS' successful U.S. growth strategy into Europe.

"We welcome Zentrys to the QTS family as we continue to scale our operating capability in Europe," said Chad Williams, CEO of QTS. "The Zentrys team members have embraced our partnership over the past several years, while acting as an extension of our culture of service and operational excellence. Our integration of Zentrys signifies a strategic investment in a skilled team that accelerates our operating capabilities in Europe to support significant future growth opportunities."

Zentrys will continue to operate the two QTS Netherlands locations with no interruptions to customers. Over the next year, QTS will onboard the Zentrys employees and integrate the company with QTS technology and processes. Zentrys founding partners Richard Kaak and Kees Loer are also joining as senior members of QTS' leadership team. Kaak has been named Vice President of Business Development for northern Europe, and Loer will assume the role of Vice President of Facilities Operations – Property Engineering. Both will be responsible for engaging prospects across Europe to grow QTS' platform, while embracing the customer experience QTS is known for.

"QTS is a leading provider of data center solutions with a strong track record supporting the largest data center customers in the world," said Richard Kaak, co-founder and partner at Zentrys. "Since QTS' acquisition of the Netherlands sites in 2019, Zentrys has operated as an extension of the QTS team with strong cultural alignment between our two firms. Our integration into the QTS platform provides a strategic opportunity to continue to deliver a world-class experience for customers in Europe while accelerating QTS' international expansion strategy."

QTS Realty Trust, LLC is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 9 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

