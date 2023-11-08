C-Suite Predicts 2024 to be Watershed Year for Financial Impact of Generative AI in Icertis Survey

Report Dispels Assumptions, Pinpoints Divisions Among Enterprise Leaders around AI Regulation, Competition, and Workforce Impact

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today released its inaugural AI impact report titled The Future of Generative AI: C-Suite Perspectives for 2024 and Beyond. 500 senior executives at businesses across the U.S. and U.K. shared their perspectives on how AI will transform the workforce, data privacy, the competitive landscape, and more. Results confirm that the influence of AI on financial performance will reach a critical inflection point for companies across all industries in the year ahead: Nearly half of senior leaders agree AI will impact their bottom line in 2024 and 56 percent are prioritizing AI use cases that have an immediate impact on revenue or cost.

Icertis Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are living in a revolutionary era for technology with the proliferation of generative AI, yet the question remains whether AI will live up to the hype in terms of its value for businesses. According to this survey from Icertis, the resounding answer from forward-looking leaders is yes – and the profound effects of AI on the enterprise are imminent," said Monish Darda, CTO and Co-founder, Icertis. "2024 will be pivotal to determine which use cases deliver tangible outcomes as companies tap into rich data pools that exist within their own organizations, enabling them to harness the full power of AI and bring it to life across critical functions like legal, finance, procurement, and ESG initiatives."

Leaders are almost equally concerned about the impact of AI on data privacy and security (42 percent), the workforce (42 percent), company financials (41 percent), company technology strategy (37 percent), industry competition (37 percent), and the regulatory environment (34 percent). However, an analysis of these key themes reveals discord and new areas of opportunity to reimagine strategic advantage with AI.

Key findings include:

Senior leaders disagree on AI budget governance. 34 percent of executives believe the CEO should oversee the AI budget, 33 percent believe it should be the responsibility of the CTO or CIO, and the remainder are split among various collaborations across the c-suite. Notably, 22 percent of U.K. executives believe the AI budget is owned by the CFO compared to only 8 percent of U.S. leaders who share this perspective, indicating diverging points of view on the role of finance.

Financial implications from AI are imminent. Nearly half of c-suite leaders agree AI will impact their bottom line in 2024, while an additional 36 percent predict its financial effects will be realized in the next two to five years. Revenue and cost cutting are the predominant goals of generative AI programs in 2024: 56 percent of leaders are prioritizing AI use cases that have an immediate impact on revenue or cost, and 37 percent are prioritizing risk management use cases.

Competition will be catalyzed by AI adoption. 56 percent of the c-suite agrees that AI will incite greater competition by minimizing gaps between competitors, compared to 21 percent who believe AI will lessen competition by exaggerating gaps between early adopters and laggards.

AI will become the strategic partner that sits next to you in the boardroom. 90 percent of executives are concerned that AI will ultimately automate strategic initiatives managed by the c-suite, but 52 percent are planning to create new mid-to-senior level positions in 2024 directly tied to AI. Executives also believe employment levels will be the top macro-economic factor driving AI adoption in the year ahead as they seek opportunities to leverage technology in a tight labor market.

Leaders are willing to stall AI innovation in the name of ethics. 42 percent of the c-suite favors government regulations around AI that prioritize responsibility and ethics over the opportunity for innovation. This sentiment is directionally higher in the U.K. at 46 percent versus 38 percent in the U.S. In comparison, 30 percent of senior leaders favor government regulations that prioritize AI innovation and offer the opportunity for faster development.

Data security is the cornerstone of trust in AI vendors. Data security strategy is the top factor influencing trust in AI technology vendors among executives. Nearly half of c-suite leaders are discouraging employees from sharing company data with public AI models like ChatGPT, including financials, contract data, tech development data, and customer data, in the interest of protecting sensitive information.

Contract data offers one of the largest untapped opportunities to increase revenue, reduce costs, improve compliance, and eliminate risk with AI, both now and into the future. Icertis was the first to realize this opportunity and harness the power of AI to transform contracting for the world's largest enterprises to unlock strategic outcomes that are vital in the current business environment. Today, Icertis supports 30 percent of the Fortune 100 and continues to operate as a mature player in the emerging generative AI market, delivering the first generative AI Copilots for contracting with its Icertis Contract Intelligence Copilots.

Read the full report – The Future of Generative AI: C-Suite Perspectives for 2024 and Beyond

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their ten million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

Media Contact

Michelle Rodriguez

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

corpcomm@icertis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Icertis