CraftsyTV Now Available on VIZIO WatchFree+

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TN Marketing, the Minnesota-based international media company specializing in creative how-to content and parent company of the inspirational DIY powerhouse, Craftsy, announced today that the CraftsyTV FAST channel is now streaming on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) Smart TVs.

CraftsyTV is now available for VIZIO WatchFree+ users. Tune to Channel 510 to discover creative inspiration with instructional DIY programming focusing on hobby genres for makers and enthusiasts. (PRNewswire)

Now VIZIO WatchFree+ users have 24/7 access to CraftsyTV and its curated programming, featuring expert instruction and DIY videos in a wide range of creative categories such as knitting, crochet, painting, baking, quilting, sewing and more. Audiences can find top-tier inspiration through a constant stream of educational, informative, and entertaining original programming on CraftsyTV.

This launch coincides with CraftsyTV's Fall Fest event, featuring a carefully curated cornucopia of craft-related programming perfect for the holiday gift-making season. Expert instructors are ready to teach viewers everything they need to know to create beautiful and unique handmade gifts that provide a personalized touch during the season of sharing.

VIZIO WatchFree+ is a go-to source of entertainment in the world of free streaming platforms, providing an extensive range of over 275 free streaming channels. In addition to the diverse streaming channel lineup, WatchFree+ offers access to over 15,000 ad-supported video-on-demand titles, making it a premier destination for entertainment for U.S. audiences with no logins, subscriptions, or fees required.

"This expansion with VIZIO is an exciting opportunity for CraftsyTV," said Jim Kopp, COO of TN Marketing, parent company of CraftsyTV. "It provides us with the perfect platform to continue to reach and grow our audience and share our content with those passionate about learning and creating. We look forward to connecting millions of viewers with amazing how-to content that will inspire their creativity."

To learn more about Craftsy and CraftsyTV, please visit https://www.craftsy.com/craftsytv/ .

The latest WatchFree+ programming is now available on all VIZIO TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus .

About TN Marketing

TN Marketing is a global media company that creates highly engaged communities of experts, enthusiasts, and hobbyists. With a presence in over 170 countries, the company is dedicated to engaging people with their passions and empowering them to explore their interests and unleash their creativity. The company creates high-quality instructional video content that spans various creative categories such as knitting, baking, sewing, painting, paper crafts, embroidery, woodworking, crocheting, and many more. TN Marketing's mission is to build a global community of individuals who are passionate about learning new skills and techniques and eager to share their knowledge and experience with others. For more information, please visit www.tnmarketing.com .

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Embracing the process, trying new things, reveling in surprises and imperfections; all contribute to the immense satisfaction that comes from lifelong learning. CraftsyTV is your always-on portal for tapping into your talents by learning new skills and enhancing those you have. (PRNewswire)

Get ready for the holiday gift-making season with CraftsyTV! Throughout Fall Fest, you'll find creative inspiration in our carefully curated festive programming throughout the month of November. Handmade means more, so show your loved ones how much you care by tuning into CraftsyTV for projects and ideas to create the perfect, personalized present! (PRNewswire)

