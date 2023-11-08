Foresight Diagnostics Announces Six Presentations Highlighting the Utility of PhasED-Seq™ for Early and Accurate MRD Detection at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics, a leader in ultrasensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection testing, announced today that six studies utilizing their patented PhasED-Seq™ technology will be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2023) taking place December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California. Four of these studies have been accepted as oral presentations.

The PhasED-Seq MRD platform is a ctDNA test that detects minimal residual disease (MRD) with higher levels of sensitivity and specificity compared to first-generation MRD technologies. In patients with lymphomas, this could enable the earlier detection of residual disease in patients who are prone to relapse after first-line therapy. Recent studies have shown that PhasED-Seq's sensitivity and specificity exceeds that of standard of care imaging (e.g., PET/CT) allowing for more accurate response assessment in patients with DLBCL. Additionally, exploratory studies have demonstrated that PhasED-Seq's high sensitivity detected future relapse an average of 10 months sooner than imaging.

Building upon these findings, Foresight and its partners will present new data at ASH 2023 that further supports the utility of Foresight's ultrasensitive PhasED-Seq MRD platform for accurate treatment response assessment. These data sets demonstrate the superiority of PhasED-Seq relative to standard of care PET/CT imaging for response assessment in multiple clinical settings, as well as its potential utility as a biomarker for treatment selection.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by the ASH Program Committee to share data from these impactful studies that utilize Foresight's PhasED-Seq MRD technology," said Jake Chabon, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Foresight Diagnostics. "Our goal at Foresight Diagnostics is to improve patient care by providing researchers with actionable data and insights that we hope will pave the way for the next generation of lymphoma care utilizing ctDNA measures. We are particularly excited by the promise of PhasED-Seq based MRD assessment as an endpoint in lymphoma clinical trials which could lead to accelerated approvals of novel therapies, thus getting potentially life-saving treatments to patients faster. We are grateful to all the collaborators and presenters for their important work at the 2023 ASH Annual Meeting."

Podium Presentations:

Abstract Number: 225

Abstract Title: Circulating Tumor DNA Dynamics as Early Outcome Predictors for Lisocabtagene Maraleucel as Second-Line Therapy for Large B-Cell Lymphoma from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM Study

Presenting Author: Ash Alizadeh, MD, PhD (Stanford University)

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 2:30 PM PT, San Diego Convention Center, Room 6CF

Abstract Number: 192

Abstract Title: End-of-Treatment Response Assessment after Frontline Therapy for Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma: Landmark Comparison of a Singular PET/CT Scan Versus Ultrasensitive Circulating Tumor DNA

Presenting Author: Mark Roschewski, MD (National Cancer Institute)

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 3:15 PM PT, Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Grand Hall C

Abstract Number: 187

Abstract Title: Optimizing Circulating Tumor DNA Limits of Detection for DLBCL during First Line Therapy

Presenting Author: Jordan Goldstein, MD, MSc (Stanford University)

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 2:00 PM PT, Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Grand Hall C

Abstract Number: 69

Abstract Title: Prognostic Utility of Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) after Curative Intent Induction Therapy for DLBCL: A Prospective Real-World CtDNA Study

Presenting Author: Brian Sworder, MD, PhD (University of California Irvine)

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 10:00 AM PT, Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Seaport Ballroom EFGH

Poster Presentations :

Abstract Number: 3133

Abstract Title: Early and Sustained Circulating Tumor DNA Response Dynamics after Loncastuximab Tesirine for Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Presenting Author: David Kurtz, MD, PhD (Stanford University)

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT, San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Abstract Number: 1626

Abstract Title: Phased Variants Allow Robust Profiling of Circulating Tumor DNA in Untreated Follicular Lymphomas

Presenting Author: Csaba Bödör, PhD (Semmelweis University)

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM PT, San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

For more information, visit us at booth #2014 or email us at info@foresight-dx.com to arrange a meeting.

About Foresight Diagnostics

Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. The company has developed a novel liquid biopsy testing platform for the measurement of minimal residual disease (MRD). The improved sensitivity of the Foresight MRD assays can provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable more personalized treatment approaches for patients with solid tumors and B-cell malignancies. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PhasED-Seq

The Foresight MRD platform is based on the Phased variant Enrichment and Detection by Sequencing (PhasED-Seq) technology. PhasED-Seq lowers the error profile of mutation detection in sequencing data by requiring the concordant detection of two separate non-reference events in an individual DNA molecule. By detecting more than one mutation, PhasED-Seq can more accurately distinguish tumor-derived cell free DNA (i.e., ctDNA) from healthy cell free DNA – enabling detection of ctDNA at levels below one part-per-million (<0.0001%). PhasED-Seq has been extensively tested in thousands of patients.

