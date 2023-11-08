Ovia Health Unveils New Fertility and Family Building Benefit

Expanded offering adds inclusive end-to end support for pre-conception, adoption and surrogacy while removing barriers to equitable care access

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovia Health by Labcorp (Ovia) today announced it will offer a first-of-its-kind Fertility and Family Building Benefit, providing companies and health plans a comprehensive and customizable solution to support the diverse family-building journeys of their employees and health plan members.

"Compared to existing fertility point solutions that approach fertility health as a single point in time, we designed our Fertility and Family Building Benefit to offer employers and health plans a customizable solution to help engage and support their employees and health plan members during their entire family-building journey – from preconception and pregnancy to postpartum and beyond," said Dr. Leslie Saltzman, Ovia's chief medical officer.

The new Fertility and Family Benefit allows employers and health plans to design plan benefits and assistance packages based on their specific goals and budgets. The solution extends Ovia's clinically driven approach to support family journeys – including assisted reproductive technologies (ART), adoption and surrogacy – and will be available to members of all demographics and family types, including those of same-sex couples and individuals.

The Fertility and Family Benefit includes:

The Ovia Wallet™: A new financial tool allowing employers to contribute funds designated for eligible services across fertility services, adoption and surrogacy. Ovia has partnered with First Dollar, a financial technology platform, to offer several payment choices, including a digital wallet, physical debit card, and reimbursement options for qualified expenses including in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, adoption, surrogacy and more.

Care Navigation: Support for members to identify and navigate fertility clinics, providers, and surrogacy and adoption agencies

Concierge Support and Services: Real-time, one-on-one support and clinical guidance from Ovia's in-house care team

As employers and health plans look to help improve health outcomes and lower costs, many are also seeking to address an important need for greater health equity. For example, trends indicate the average age for mothers giving birth is increasing, and 63% of LGBTQIA+ Millennials (ages 18-35) are considering expanding their families and expect to use assisted reproductive technology, foster care or adoption to become parents. Ovia's Fertility and Family Building Benefit offers relevant and appealing benefits to help employers and health plans better meet the needs of their employees and plan members, while helping to facilitate retention and inclusion.

"As individuals and families increasingly pursue fertility, adoption and surrogacy to build their families, many feel isolated or unequipped to navigate these processes themselves," said Dr. Jenny Carrillo, president of Ovia. "We believe our new Fertility and Family Building Benefit is a key step toward improving health equity, providing greater access and support for families on their family-building journeys."

The new Ovia Fertility and Family Building Benefit is slated for release in January 2024.

About Ovia Health by Labcorp

Ovia Health by Labcorp has served more than 18 million family and parenthood journeys since 2012 and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia Health by Labcorp is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary health care costs, improve health outcomes and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return to work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

