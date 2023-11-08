RIGUPATL Raises the Bar for Crane and Rigging Services in the South with Acquisition of Georgia Rigging

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakley Services' innovative crane and rigging firm, RIGUPATL, is excited to announce its acquisition of Georgia Rigging. Founded in 2004, Georgia Rigging is an iconic lift brand in the region and recognized as one of Atlanta's most trusted sources for crane, rigging, and machinery moving services.

This acquisition allows RIGUPATL to firmly plant its flag as a leading crane and rigging services providers in the South

Aaron Phillips, CEO of Oakley Services and Co-Founder of RIGUPATL, has a track record of building and scaling successful services companies. RIGUPATL is the sixth firm in his fast-growing industrial portfolio, and this acquisition allows RIGUPATL to firmly plant its flag as a leading crane and rigging services providers in the South.

"We're thrilled to take the RIGUPATL brand to new heights with the purchase of Georgia Rigging," said Aaron Phillips. "This strategic partnership through acquisition pairs an innovative, up-and-coming crane company with a legacy firm to provide the best services possible to the customer," he added.

Georgia Rigging Co-Founders, Todd Milford and Johnathan Shelton, remain equity partners in the new firm and plan to utilize their 20+ years of industry experience in key Operational leadership roles. RIGUPATL is also pleased to say that not only has it retained the entire Georgia Rigging team, but it has also added over 10 new positions to the organization to further its mission of investing in the future of industrial services in the South.

"This merger is a perfect marriage between the timeless strength of tradition and the boundless potential of innovation, promising an exciting future for the crane industry and its stakeholders," said Chris Kelly, RIGUPATL Co-Founder and President.

As for Oakley Services' role in this deal, Oakley Services sets itself apart from traditional investment groups by adopting a hands-on approach, actively engaging with its portfolio companies, and fostering long-term partnerships.

"By providing financial resources, strategic guidance, and operational support, our family office aims to propel our companies to new levels of success," stated Britton Clark, Oakley Services CRO. "In addition to investing in existing companies, Oakley Services is committed to nurturing and incubating new business ideas in our industry. The development of the RIGUPATL brand and subsequent acquisition of Georgia Rigging is a perfect example of these principles coming together," he added.

ABOUT RIGUPATL

Founded in 2023, RIGUPATL specializes in providing safe, efficient, and reliable lifting solutions for a wide range of industries. Our team of professionals is equipped to handle any rigging or hauling project, no matter the size or complexity. With our design and engineering services, we can also provide custom solutions tailored to the specific needs of our customers. Whether it's heavy lifting, transport, or specialized rigging, RIGUPATL is the trusted partner you can rely on for safe and efficient execution. To learn more about RIGUPATL, visit rigupatl.com.

ABOUT OAKLEY SERVICES

Founded in 2023, Oakley Services is an innovative industrial services family office and investment company that aims to shape the future of the industry in the South. Its firms offer a comprehensive suite of contracting services that empower leading manufacturers and construction companies across the region. To learn more about Oakley Services or its individual firms (AMCON, LaborWorx, BoldAir, RIGUPATL, Helix, and DivvyWorx), visit oakleyservices.com.

