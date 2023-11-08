Zoop Receives License from Brazilian Central Bank as Licensed Payment Institution

With the new endorsement, Zoop will expand its range of products and services in Brazil and will now begin offering direct bill payment, Pix as a service - instant payment method, core banking, and innovative services within the world of open finance.

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoop, the leading fintech in technology for financial services in the Brazilian B2B market, received authorization from the local Central Bank on Tuesday, October 31, to act as a Payment Institution (Instituição de Pagamento (IP)), as an electronic currency issuer (EMI). The granting of the license was published in the Official Gazette of The Union.

The IP license opens up new business prospects for Zoop and strengthens its market position. The company now has direct access to the Brazilian Payment System (SPB) and the Instant Payment System (SPI), which will enable the development of new financial services infrastructure solutions.

With the new endorsement, Zoop intents to expand its product and service offerings, with the aim of empowering its partners with additional resources. The new options include direct bill settlement, Pix as a service - instant payment method, core banking, and innovative services within the scope of open finance, such as ITP as a service.

"By obtaining this license, Zoop will be able to offer more comprehensive and personalized financial solutions to customers and partners, meeting growing market demands. This achievement also strengthens our position as a leader in the B2B financial services sector," says Fabiano Cruz, CEO and founder of the company.

Recognized for providing a complete "fintech as a service" tailor-made platform for financial and non-financial institutions, Zoop combines cutting-edge technology with full regulatory compliance, offering hundreds of APIs spanning payments, banking, credit, and dozens of advanced SDKs.

The company's unique approach allows clients such as global scale customers as Nubank, iFood, Banco Itaú, Elo7, OLX, Infracommerce, WeWork, Invisalign, and more than 700 other business partners to easily create, supply, and manage their own financial services brands in a personalized manner, spanning banking and payment solutions.

The company has also made a name for itself in the financial market with several recent projects, including the development of the technological infrastructure for financial services for the iFood Restaurant Bank, the implementation of payment solutions for Itaú Shop, and the development of the "tap-to-pay" solution for Nubank.

A Healthy Business: Generating cash and profit

The acquisition of the IP License marks a significant milestone for Zoop, in its tenth year of successful operation. The company has achieved strong financial performance (positive EBITDA, cash generation and profitability) combined with exponential volume growth.

Zoop has expanded its gross revenues around 50 times from 2018 to 2022, and increased the volume of payments processed by more than 535 times. The total processed volume (TPV in the payment market) reached over BRL 200 billion (USD 40bi) from the beginning of 2018 until September 2023. The fintech also processed more than 280 million transactions via Pix through its payments and banking platforms.

Currently Zoop serves more than 10 million Brazilian merchants, connected to 700 direct partners.

Zoop is the leading company in embedded financial technology for banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies in Brazil, offering innovative payment and banking solutions for companies of all sizes. It has earned its place among the 10 most innovative companies in Latin America in 2021, according to Fast Company. It also stood out by occupying, twice in a row, a position in the LinkedIn Top Startups ranking. Furthermore, in 2020, it received recognition as one of the 100 Startups to Watch, according to 'Época Negócios e Pequenas Empresas & Grandes Negócios' magazine, as well as one of the 100 best fintechs, according to the British magazine Daily Finance. The fintech continued its successful trajectory in 2022, receiving the Banking Transformation award for Disruptive Technological Solution by iFood Digital Bank. Zoop's investors include Movile/Prosus, Qualcomm Ventures, and Darwin Capital.

