BeyondEdge Announces the First Unified Orchestration Platform for Generative AI Ethernet Fabrics

Combining hyper-automation and IBN to facilitate the design, deployment, and ongoing operations of generative AI data center and cloud fabrics.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondEdge, a pioneer in software-defined network fabric management and intent-based networking (IBN), announced today that it has developed the first unified orchestration solution for data center fabrics focused on generative AI.

Generative AI network fabrics are designed and built in a distinctive way that differs from traditional and high-performance data center network infrastructures. The combination of Ethernet access, GPU cluster, storage, and out-of-band management (OOBM) interface connectivity requires high degrees of throughput, low network latency, and the ability to fine-tune network policies and quality of service settings at a granular level based on the connection type. BeyondEdge Verity™ is the first network orchestration platform on the market that supports the full spectrum of generative AI Ethernet fabric requirements using a single unified dashboard.

Generative AI Ethernet fabrics with SONiC and RoCEv2

Ethernet is becoming the de facto transport medium for generative AI network fabrics due to the throughput capabilities of existing Ethernet switches that deliver double the port speed compared to all other transport technologies. Additionally, the recent formation of the Ultra Ethernet Consortium will further work to outpace competing technologies from a performance, scale, and price perspective.

SONiC is an open network operating system (NOS) that runs on whitebox and britebox switches and ASICs manufactured by a number of OEMs. The NOS was purpose-built for cloud and hyperscale environments. It delivers the ideal combination of next-generation data center features and containerization modularity with the added flexibility of choice when it comes to hardware options. This includes full support for version 2 of the Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) over Converged Ethernet (RoCEv2) network protocol. RoCEv2 support is instrumental for generative AI fabrics as they support critical performance features such as the ordered delivery of low-latency UDP packets and congestion control mechanisms.

Generative AI Ethernet fabric orchestration with Verity

"Ethernet fabrics that facilitate generative AI workloads require an orchestration tool that allows for simplified service creation to handle traffic loads across standard access interfaces, GPU clusters, storage, out-of-band management, and packet brokers," said Amir Elbaz, founder and CEO of BeyondEdge." The next major release of BeyondEdge's Verity intent-based network orchestration solution will deliver full support of RoCEv2, across all these connected devices."

Using an intuitive graphical interface with intelligent automation, Verity will let network operations teams centrally define class maps, policy maps, class of service (COS), and quality of service (QoS) parameters through a series of graphical prompts. These policies can then be applied to the various network services for access, GPU, storage, and management interfaces, delivering granular performance settings for generative AI functions.

Once these services are defined and applied to the appropriate network devices and interfaces using automation, NetOps teams can further tune their settings using network telemetry collected by Verity's network source of truth (NSOT) data lake. This data can also be sent to third-party tools via a Northbound API.

Finally, the Verity generative AI release includes packet broker functionality combined with tailored AI/ML tools to further increase generative AI fabric observability, detect performance anomalies, and pinpoint root causes for rapid remediation.

