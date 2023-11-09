BigID introduces industry-first intelligent remediation with context-based recommendations to make better decisions, faster

Elevate data risk management and DSPM with streamlined data remediation including automated prompts and suggestions

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced the launch of automated, context-based data remediation recommendations, a new capability enabling security teams to make better, more informed decisions to reduce data risks and elevate data security posture management (DSPM).

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID) (PRNewswire)

In a world where data breaches and cyber threats are on the rise, security teams face a constant barrage of alerts and issues across their security stack. BigID enables organizations to simplify and expedite data risk remediation, especially for resource-constrained teams. Organizations are armed with actionable recommendations that help increase security posture, enable security teams to make the right decisions based on the data itself, and mitigate the risk of manual errors and disruptions.

With BigID, customers can:

Accelerate Data Risk Reduction: Automatically get immediate, informed guidance when addressing critical data risks to accelerate remediation and reduce the window of vulnerability.

Context-aware Guidance: Leverage in-app recommendations on the most optimal course of action based on the context of the data, including sensitivity, location, accessibility, and past actions.

Mitigate Disruption: Precisely pinpoint the right steps to reduce data risks promptly, minimizing the guesswork and mitigating human error to prevent disruption and maintain business continuity.

"Context-based remediation recommendation is a game-changer in the world of data security. It equips security teams with intelligent recommendations to swiftly and decisively respond to their biggest data risks," says Tyler Young, BigID's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). "This development reflects BigID's commitment to empowering security teams with the insight they need to elevate their data security and risk posture."

Learn more:

Visit bigid.com/blog

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

For more information, visit www.bigid.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID