BURFORD CAPITAL REPORTS NINE-MONTH AND THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS; NINE-MONTH CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED FIVEFOLD TO $794 MILLION

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.1 Burford's report on Form 6-K at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, including unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (the "3Q23 Quarterly Report"), is available on the Burford Capital website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.
Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:
"Consolidated total revenues increased fivefold to $794 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the prior-year period, driven by significant growth in capital provision income with and without our YPF-related assets. Positive realizations' momentum has continued, with Burford-only capital provision-direct realizations up 42% in the first nine months of 2023 from the prior-year period as portfolio activity has continued. Group-wide total portfolio grew 16% in the first nine months of 2023 to $7.1 billion, benefiting from significant fair value gains and growth in deployments and undrawn commitments. In the first nine months of 2023, we have grown book value 27% to $10.10 per ordinary share, the first time in our history we have surpassed $10 per ordinary share."
Consolidated financial results
Summary statements of operations
Nine months ended September 30,
Three months ended September 30,
Consolidated (US GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
+/-%
2023
2022
+/-%
Capital provision income
1,016,113
153,166
563 %
504,513
(22,579)
NM
Asset management income
5,767
7,091
-19 %
1,876
1,583
19 %
Total revenues
794,329
157,891
403 %
368,873
(12,701)
NM
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders
510,427
(51,408)
NM
272,542
(58,336)
NM
Per diluted ordinary share
2.33
(0.23)
NM
1.24
(0.27)
NM
Summary statements of financial position
Consolidated (US GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
$ change
+/-%
Capital provision assets
4,894,648
3,735,556
1,159,092
31 %
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,208,235
1,742,584
465,651
27 %
Book value per ordinary share
10.10
7.97
2.13
27 %
Non-controlling interests
828,877
644,486
184,391
29 %
Total shareholders' equity
3,037,112
2,387,070
650,042
27 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
5,526,335
4,288,359
1,237,976
29 %
1 In this announcement, references to (1) "3Q23" and "3Q22" are to Burford's unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and (2) "9M23"and "9M22" are to Burford's unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
All figures in this announcement are unaudited and presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on the Burford Capital website and in the 3Q23 Quarterly Report (as defined above). In addition, Burford applied its revised valuation methodology for capital provision assets to its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements at September 30, 2023 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 included in this announcement. However, because Burford has not previously issued quarterly financial statements, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 contained in this announcement have not historically been presented and therefore are not a restatement of previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)
Selected metrics1
Nine months ended September 30,
Three months ended September 30,
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
+/-%
2023
2022
+/-%
Realized gains relative to cost
123,539
62,870
96 %
29,145
36,269
-20 %
Realizations
274,101
192,480
42 %
79,158
122,278
-35 %
Cash receipts2
379,732
229,472
65 %
132,794
130,018
2 %
Deployments
304,432
275,419
11 %
55,986
153,289
-63 %
New commitments
448,682
400,568
12 %
17,648
105,342
-83 %
1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise.
2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.
Group-wide (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
$ change
+/-%
Total portfolio
7,103,559
6,146,871
956,688
16 %
- Realized gains in 9M23 included a $37 million gain from the resolution of an asset recovery matter
- Continued strength in realizations in 9M23 reflects increased portfolio velocity, as the case backlog in the courts continues to clear
- Cash receipts in 9M23 meaningfully exceeded total operating expenses and finance costs
- 50% of total Burford-only capital provision-direct deployments in 9M23 related to the 2023 vintage year
- New commitments in 9M23 up 12% to $449 million (9M22: $401 million)
- Group-wide total portfolio increased 16% to $7.1 billion at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: $6.1 billion), due to significant fair value gains and growth in deployments and undrawn commitments
Selected financial metrics
Nine months ended September 30,
Three months ended September 30,
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
+/-%
2023
2022
+/-%
Total revenues
725,927
107,432
576 %
344,013
(14,223)
NM
Operating income/(loss)
575,550
26,487
NM
291,212
(39,339)
NM
Net income/(loss)
510,427
(51,408)
NM
272,542
(58,336)
NM
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
$ change
+/-%
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited
2,074,311
1,608,672
456,639
29 %
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
9.48
7.36
2.12
29 %
- Growth in realized and unrealized gains, excluding YPF-related assets, from increased case resolutions and milestone developments
- Realized gains on total capital provision assets of $125 million in 9M23 nearly doubled compared to 9M22, with no contribution from YPF-related assets
- Unrealized gains, excluding YPF-related assets, on total capital provision assets increased 78% in 9M23 compared to 9M22, showing portfolio activity
- Favorable summary judgment in 1Q23 and favorable final judgment in 3Q23 in YPF-related assets generated $460 million in unrealized gains in 9M23
- Long-term incentive compensation is only paid once cash recoveries are received
- Only one eligible asset recovery asset remains
- Salaries and benefits and general, administrative and other expenses only slightly higher after certain noted items in 9M23 compared to 9M22
- Legacy asset recovery incentive compensation including accruals and case-related expenditures ineligible for inclusion in asset cost continue to be idiosyncratic
- Long-term incentive compensation is only paid once cash recoveries are received
- Only one eligible asset recovery asset remains
- Net income per diluted share in 9M23 of $2.33 (9M22: Net loss of $0.23 per diluted share)
- Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share increased 29% (38% annualized) to $9.48 at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: $7.36), primarily reflecting strong earnings
- Annualized Burford-only ROTE for 9M23 of 37%
Selected portfolio metrics
Burford-only
($ in thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
$ change
+/-%
Deployed cost
1,644,661
1,486,150
158,511
11 %
Plus: Fair value adjustments
1,661,153
1,117,855
543,298
49 %
Fair value
3,305,814
2,604,005
701,809
27 %
Undrawn commitments
1,372,555
1,299,048
73,507
6 %
Total capital provision-direct portfolio
4,678,369
3,903,053
775,316
20 %
Total capital provision portfolio1
4,721,9262
3,942,7003
779,226
20 %
1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect.
2 The fair value of Burford-only capital provision-indirect assets does not include $0.4 million of our interests in the Strategic Value Fund. All assets held at the Strategic Value Fund have concluded at September 30, 2023.
3 The fair value of $31.4 million for the Burford-only capital provision-indirect assets did not include an additional $1.0 million for the Burford-only portion of the receivable from due from settlement of capital provision assets on concluded assets in the Strategic Value Fund for a total fair value of $32.4 million for Burford-only capital provision-indirect assets.
- Fair value of Burford-only capital provision-direct assets increased $702 million to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: $2.6 billion)
- Of the $702 million increase in capital provision-direct asset fair value in 9M23, $463 million attributable to the YPF-related assets
- Cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets of 87% (December 31, 2022: 88%) and IRR of 27% (December 31, 2022: 29%)
Liquidity and capital
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
$ change
+/-%
Liquidity
Cash and cash equivalents
240,028
73,679
166,349
226 %
Marketable securities
107,006
136,358
(29,352)
-22 %
Total liquidity
347,034
210,037
136,997
65 %
Due from settlement of capital provision assets
69,530
114,650
45,120
-39 %
- Strong liquidity position at September 30, 2023 primarily reflects continued solid Burford-only cash receipts and issuance of $400 million in senior notes in June 2023, partially offset by the redemption in full of the 6.125% bonds due 2024 in July 2023
- Liquidity levels enable us to take advantage of new opportunities, while recognizing the variability of cash inflows
- Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $70 million at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: $115 million)
- Leverage decreased in 9M23, primarily driven by asset and equity growth and remains well below covenant ceiling levels
- In June 2023, Moody's revised its outlook on its Ba2 rating to positive from stable
- In October 2023, S&P revised its outlook on its BB- rating to positive from stable
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.
For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.
Summary Financial Statements and Reconciliations
The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.
Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Capital provision income/(loss)
504,513
(22,579)
1,016,113
153,166
(Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital
provision assets
(140,412)
11,910
(235,944)
12,128
Asset management income
1,876
1,583
5,767
7,091
Services and other income/(loss)
2,896
(3,615)
8,393
(14,494)
Total revenues
368,873
(12,701)
794,329
157,891
Total operating expenses
53,068
25,319
150,999
82,146
Operating income/(loss)
315,805
(38,020)
643,330
75,745
Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment
29,013
20,335
70,690
57,812
Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses
(9,811)
6,328
(21,149)
9,386
Income/(loss) before income taxes
296,603
(64,683)
593,789
8,547
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes
531
7,562
(15,550)
(10,804)
Net income/(loss)
297,134
(57,121)
578,239
(2,257)
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders
272,542
(58,336)
510,427
(51,408)
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share
Basic
$1.24
$(0.27)
$2.33
$(0.23)
Diluted
$1.22
$(0.27)
$2.29
$(0.23)
Summary Burford-only statement of operations
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Capital provision income
324,995
(15,335)
676,402
80,442
Asset management income
16,141
4,559
41,182
41,322
Services and other income
2,877
(3,447)
8,343
(14,332)
Total revenues
344,013
(14,223)
725,927
107,432
Operating income
291,212
(39,339)
575,550
26,487
Net income
272,542
(58,336)
510,427
(51,408)
Net income per share:
Basic
$1.24
$(0.27)
$2.33
$(0.23)
Diluted
$1.22
$(0.27)
$2.29
$(0.23)
Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
504,513
(845)
(36,193)
(140,690)
(8,368)
6,578
324,995
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(140,412)
-
-
140,699
-
(287)
-
Asset management income
1,876
16
14,249
-
-
-
16,141
Services and other income/(loss)
2,896
(1)
(3)
-
-
(15)
2,877
Total revenues
368,873
(830)
(21,947)
9
(8,368)
6,276
344,013
Operating income
315,804
(193)
(22,020)
-
(8,292)
5,912
291,212
Net income/(loss)
297,133
(193)
(22,020)
-
(8,292)
5,913
272,542
Three months ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
(22,579)
6,138
(11,090)
12,070
95
31
(15,335)
Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets
11,910
-
-
(12,060)
-
150
-
Asset management income
1,583
48
2,928
-
-
-
4,559
Services and other (loss)/income
(3,615)
183
-
-
-
(15)
(3,447)
Total revenues
(12,701)
6,369
(8,162)
10
95
166
(14,223)
Operating income
(38,020)
6,479
(8,209)
-
207
204
(39,339)
Net income/(loss)
(57,121)
6,479
(8,208)
-
207
307
(58,336)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
1,016,113
(1,052)
(84,429)
(235,731)
(20,373)
1,874
676,402
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(235,944)
-
-
235,710
-
234
-
Asset management income
5,767
108
35,307
-
-
-
41,182
Services and other income
8,393
(1)
(5)
-
-
(44)
8,343
Total revenues
794,329
(945)
(49,127)
(21)
(20,373)
2,064
725,927
Operating income
643,329
(12)
(49,417)
-
(20,094)
1,743
575,550
Net income/(loss)
578,238
(12)
(49,417)
-
(20,094)
1,711
510,427
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
153,166
3,861
(85,265)
12,568
(223)
(3,665)
80,442
Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets
12,128
-
-
(12,570)
-
442
-
Asset management income
7,091
266
33,965
-
-
-
41,322
Services and other income
(14,494)
183
-
-
-
(21)
(14,332)
Total revenues
157,891
4,310
(51,300)
(2)
(223)
(3,244)
107,432
Operating income
75,745
5,122
(51,409)
-
130
(3,101)
26,487
Net income/(loss)
(2,257)
5,122
(51,408)
-
130
(2,995)
(51,408)
Reconciliation of capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
Capital provision income
504,513
1,016,113
Less: Capital provision income from YPF-related assets
(417,920)
(695,238)
Capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets
86,593
320,875
Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position
At
($ in thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Total assets
5,526,335
4,288,359
Total liabilities
2,489,223
1,901,289
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,208,235
1,742,584
Non-controlling interests
828,877
644,486
Total shareholders' equity
3,037,112
2,387,070
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
218,698,930
218,581,877
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share
$10.10
$7.97
Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share
$13.89
$10.92
Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position
At September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-only
Total assets
5,526,335
(260)
(581,980)
(644,955)
(189,490)
(73,984)
4,035,666
Total liabilities
2,489,223
(199)
-
(644,955)
(60)
(16,578)
1,827,431
Total shareholders' equity
3,037,112
(61)
(581,980)
-
(189,430)
(57,406)
2,208,235
At December 31, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-only
Total assets
4,288,359
(2,779)
(477,590)
(409,249)
(103,523)
(76,792)
3,218,426
Total liabilities
1,901,289
(228)
(4,234)
(409,249)
(120)
(11,616)
1,475,842
Total shareholders' equity
2,387,070
(2,551)
(473,356)
-
(103,403)
(65,176)
1,742,584
Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
89,162
(10,004)
79,158
16,539
12,243
107,940
Capital provision-indirect
19,575
(6,228)
13,347
6,228
-
19,575
Post-settlement
-
-
-
20,050
-
20,050
Total realizations
108,737
(16,232)
92,505
42,817
12,243
147,565
Three months ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
160,224
(37,946)
122,278
78,455
37,224
237,957
Capital provision-indirect
8,345
(4,758)
3,587
7,847
-
11,434
Post-settlement
-
-
-
12,146
-
12,146
Total realizations
168,569
(42,704)
125,865
98,448
37,224
261,537
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
335,414
(61,313)
274,101
89,915
64,994
429,010
Capital provision-indirect
59,219
(39,317)
19,902
39,002
-
58,904
Post-settlement
-
-
-
118,307
-
118,307
Total realizations
394,633
(100,630)
294,003
247,224
64,994
606,221
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
236,204
(43,724)
192,480
102,836
49,543
344,859
Capital provision-indirect
20,811
(11,125)
9,686
25,749
-
35,435
Post-settlement
-
-
-
50,449
-
50,449
Total realizations
257,015
(54,849)
202,166
179,034
49,543
430,743
Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
69,690
(13,704)
55,986
4,379
21,819
82,184
Capital provision-indirect
32,257
(26,881)
5,376
26,881
-
32,257
Post-settlement
-
-
-
7,466
-
7,466
Total deployments
101,947
(40,585)
61,362
38,726
21,819
121,907
Three months ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
197,916
(44,627)
153,289
6,277
45,155
204,721
Capital provision-indirect
9,653
(7,923)
1,730
8,422
-
10,152
Post-settlement
-
-
-
7,419
-
7,419
Total deployments
207,569
(52,550)
155,019
22,118
45,155
222,292
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
401,215
(96,783)
304,432
17,362
97,775
419,569
Capital provision-indirect
145,051
(120,876)
24,175
120,876
-
145,051
Post-settlement
-
-
-
43,272
-
43,272
Total deployments
546,266
(217,659)
328,607
181,510
97,775
607,892
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
381,482
(106,063)
275,419
20,944
105,459
401,822
Capital provision-indirect
29,829
(24,699)
5,130
25,198
-
30,328
Post-settlement
-
-
-
50,571
-
50,571
Total deployments
411,311
(130,762)
280,549
96,713
105,459
482,721
Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts
($ in thousands)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
440,154
282,322
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(94,587)
(70,137)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
345,567
212,185
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
319,236
202,499
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
26,331
9,686
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
345,567
212,185
Consolidated asset management income
5,767
7,091
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
35,415
34,231
Burford-only asset management income
41,182
41,322
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(12,137)
(29,527)
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
29,045
11,795
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
3,625
1,845
Burford-only proceeds from asset recovery fee for services
(38)
629
Burford-only proceeds from insurance receipts
1,533
3,018
Burford-only proceeds from asset management and other services
34,165
17,287
Cash receipts
379,732
229,472
(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio
($ in thousands)
At September 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
Consolidated fair value
4,894,648
3,735,556
Consolidated undrawn commitments
1,811,824
1,720,727
Eliminations of third-party interests:
Less: Attributable to fair value
(1,550,901)
(1,100,137)
Less: Attributable to undrawn commitments
(433,645)
(413,446)
Burford-only fair value
3,343,747
2,635,419
Burford-only undrawn commitments
1,378,179
1,307,281
Burford-only portfolio
4,721,926
3,942,700
Other funds fair value
1,135,257
1,076,320
Other funds undrawn commitments
203,004
239,145
Other funds portfolio
1,338,261
1,315,465
BOF-C fair value
638,432
516,982
BOF-C undrawn commitments
404,940
371,724
BOF-C portfolio
1,043,372
888,706
Total group-wide portfolio
7,103,559
6,146,871
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
At September 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Cash and cash equivalents
255,568
(15,540)
240,028
107,658
(33,979)
73,679
Marketable securities
107,006
-
107,006
136,358
-
136,358
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
362,574
(15,540)
347,034
244,016
(33,979)
210,037
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only capital provision assets
At September 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
YPF-related assets
1,931,013
(645,245)
1,285,768
1,232,549
(409,514)
823,035
Other assets
2,963,635
(905,225)
2,058,410
2,503,007
(689,602)
1,813,405
Capital provision assets
4,894,648
(1,550,470)
3,344,178
3,735,556
(1,099,116)
2,636,440
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets
At September 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Due from settlement of capital provision assets
71,284
(1,754)
69,530
116,582
(1,932)
114,650
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only realized gains on capital provision-direct assets
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Three months ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-
Realized gains relative to cost
37,566
(7,440)
30,126
51,769
(15,288)
36,481
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-
Realized gains relative to cost
171,331
(46,811)
124,520
85,809
(21,853)
63,956
Reconciliation of shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
($ in thousands, except share data)
At September 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
Total shareholders' equity
3,037,112
2,387,070
Less: Non-controlling interests
(828,877)
(644,486)
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,208,235
1,742,584
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
218,698,930
218,581,877
Shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
$10.10
$7.97
Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
($ in thousands, except share data)
At September 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,208,235
1,742,584
Less: Goodwill
(133,924)
(133,912)
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited
2,074,311
1,608,672
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
218,698,930
218,581,877
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
$9.48
$7.36
Definitions and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Alternative Performance Measures
Burford reports its financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our financial results as follows:
- Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund, LP, Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited ("Colorado") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.
- Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.
- Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, that do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.
We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:
- Direct, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.
- Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in two of our private funds (i.e., BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund, LP and Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).
We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:
- Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.
- Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in funding such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.
Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:
- Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide funding on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide funding after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.
- Deployment refers to the funding provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.
- Deployed cost is the amount of funding we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.
- Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.
- Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.
- Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (i.e., when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.
- Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.
- Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their funded cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statement of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statement of financial position).
- YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.
We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:
- Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
- Cash receipts provide a measure of the cash that our capital provision and other assets generate during a given period as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision and other assets, including cash proceeds from realized or concluded assets and any related hedging assets, and cash received from asset management income, services and/or other income, before any deployments into funding existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.
- Return on tangible equity ("ROTE") is Burford-only net income/(loss) divided by the average of tangible equity at the beginning and end of the relevant period, with tangible equity calculated as total Burford Capital Limited equity less goodwill. ROTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders as set forth in our consolidated statements of operations. We believe ROTE is an important measure of our operating and financial performance and is useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.
- Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.
For additional information, including reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures and reconciliations of our alternative performance measures additional to those set forth in this announcement, see the 3Q23 Quarterly Report furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2023 and made available on our website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.
