Louisiana Fish Fry Products Reveals New Survey Findings Around America's Fried Chicken Obsession

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day and National Louisiana Day on Nov. 9, Louisiana Fish Fry Products , the leading supplier of Louisiana-inspired breadings & batters, boil seasonings, sauces, and spices, has released new insights around all-things fried chicken. 2,000+ people across the country were asked to weigh in on their fried chicken consumption habits and preferences, and the results support the current consumer fried chicken craving craze.

Key findings of the survey include the following:

In addition, more than half of those surveyed (53%) say they typically eat fried chicken sandwiches two to three times a month or more.

Pass a good time with toppings: when asked about preferred toppings on a fried chicken sandwich, consumers ranked lettuce (48%), tomato (39%), and cheese (37%) as their top choices.

Fast food fatigue: two out of three consumers (65%) say they most often order chicken in some variety – either sandwiches, tenders, or nuggets – at fast-food establishments. But, 84% of consumers believe that fast food has gotten too expensive.

Skipping the drive thru: Despite their cravings and the rising fast food prices, nearly three in five people (60%) say they prepare fried chicken at home just once a month or less. That said, more than three in four (77%) say they wish they could replicate the texture and flavor of their favorite fast-food chain's fried chicken at home (and would eat more fried chicken if they could).

"Of course we know people like fried chicken, but even our Louisiana Fish Fry Products team was surprised by some of these survey results," said Caroline Gray, Louisiana Fish Fry Products' vice president of marketing. "Seeing how much love there is for fried chicken and knowing how our products help satisfy these cravings in a way that is easier and more cost-effective is yet another reason to celebrate."

To help more consumers enjoy fast-food favorite fried chicken at home, Louisiana Fish Fry Products developed its line of At Home Seasoned Coating Mixes. All consumers need are a skillet and a stove. Plus, QR codes on each package lead consumers to step-by-step instruction videos so anyone can make fried chicken easily in their own kitchen. Available at Walmart and on Amazon, these products also help consumers make their fast-food favorites at home for as little as a quarter of the cost of the drive-thru.

Louisiana Fish Fry Products are proudly sold in regional and national grocers including: Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, Albertsons, Publix, and on Amazon and creolefood.com. For more information, visit louisianafishfry.com or follow @lafishfry on Instagram and Facebook.

About Louisiana Fish Fry Products

Here at Louisiana Fish Fry Products, we believe Louisiana flavor isn't just about what's on the table – it's about who's around it. Born and raised in Baton Rouge over 40 years ago, Louisiana Fish Fry Products is a leading provider of Louisiana-inspired batters, coatings, seasonings, sauces, and boils, by people who cook, for people who cook. We pride ourselves on providing quality, authentic ways for you to bring the essence of Louisiana to your table. Because life needs Louisiana flavor. For more information, visit louisianafishfry.com or follow @lafishfry on Instagram and Facebook.

