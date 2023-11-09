Molto Properties Breaks Ground on New Spec Warehouse in Fontana, CA

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molto Properties announced the closing of a construction financing and ground breaking for a new state-of-the-art 86,690 SF warehouse in the Inland Empire West submarket. This project will be Molto's 4th speculative project in the Inland Empire within the last five years.

Rendering of spec warehouse located at 11010 Banana Avenue in Fontana, CA. (PRNewswire)

11010 Banana Avenue in Fontana, CA, is located in the heart of the Southwest Industrial Park (SWIP) and will offer convenient access to the major interstates of I-10 & I-15. The building is designed to meet the needs of today's most discerning warehousing and distribution users by providing 32' clear height, 6,700 SF of two-story office, and a site plan with ample loading docks and auto parking.

The project broke ground in October of 2023 and will deliver in Q3 of 2024.

Molto continues to pursue opportunities to develop and acquire industrial properties in core infill markets such as the Inland Empire. "We are excited to kick off another project in one of the best-performing industrial markets in the country while also continuing to expand our pipeline of projects within this market," said Mike Powers, Chief Investment Officer for Molto Properties.

Josh Hayes of CBRE will lead the leasing efforts for the project adding "I'm thrilled to be part of this state-of-the art development in a submarket of the West Inland Empire that continues to defy expectations. With construction deliveries slowing Molto is poised to complete into a tighter market."

About Molto Properties

Molto is a privately held real estate company that is built upon a foundation of respected industry leaders with expertise as both operators and developers of industrial properties. Since its founding in 2008, Molto has acquired or developed nearly 20 million square feet of industrial real estate valued in excess of $1.1 billion with a geographical focus on the Midwest, Texas and California.

SOURCE Molto Properties