Mythics, LLC. Recognized as Oracle Linux Partner of the Year for 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, LLC has been named the 2023 Oracle Linux and Virtualization North America Partner of the Year. This recognition was apart of the annual Oracle Linux Partner Summit for North America, which aims to acknowledge and honor partners for continued efforts to solve customer's business challenges. Mythics is a member of Oracle PatnerNetwork (OPN), an award-winning systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider, and elite Oracle resale partner representing the entire Oracle product line across cloud, software, support, hardware, and engineered systems.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2023 Oracle Linux and Virtualization North America Partner of the Year," said Sloan Frey, Senior Vice President of Sales for Mythics. "We've built our business by meeting the needs of customers with innovative solutions and exceeding their expectations with exceptional service. Our team has been committed to delivering the best solutions for our partners and customers. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer service."

Mythics' achievement was fueled by their implementation of an Oracle Linux Automation Manager solution, which has garnered praise from customers and industry professionals alike. During the presentation, Klint Diorio, Director of North America Channels and Alliance for Oracle Linux and Virtualization, made the following statement:

"They (Mythics) developed an adaptable Oracle Linux Automation Manager implementation offering. It overcomes a lot of implementation heartburn that many of our customers have. Given where the market is going and our customer needs, this offering and their expertise are critical to our co-selling efforts."

This offering was initially developed for a specific customer, with the intention of making it repeatable, as the problem it addresses is commonly experienced by many of our customers. Mythics worked on developing a solution to replace usage of RedHat Ansible Tower with Oracle Linux Automation Manager providing HA and DR capabilities and delivered an automated way of installing OLAM with HA and support for Disaster Recovery scenarios and worked with this customer to migrate all their ansible playbooks to OLAM.

"This achievement showcases the transformative power of innovative solutions in addressing the pressing needs of our customers. By implementing the Oracle Linux Automation Manager solution, we have not only provided a game-changing offering but also alleviated implementation challenges commonly faced by our customers, said Paul Hughes, Mythics Vice President of Digital Transformation. "We are proud to have developed a repeatable, automated solution that brings high availability and disaster recovery capabilities to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation and deliver exceptional results."

Oracle's Linux Partner Summit honors commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative engagement and adoption solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2022 across several categories that span Oracle's Linux and Virtualization product offerings and continued dedication to delivering customer success.

To learn more about how Mythics' can help in automating your Linux environment, reach out to our team at sales@mythics.com.

About Mythics. Inc

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider, and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems, and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State, and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities, and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email sales@mythics.com or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter .

