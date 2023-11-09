Stagwell (STGW) Partners with Google Cloud and SADA to Develop Marketing-Focused Generative AI Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced a unique partnership with Google Cloud and SADA, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, to develop generative AI (gen AI) marketing solutions that support Stagwell agencies, client partners, and product development within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC).

Through this collaboration, SMC will build AI-based tools for modern marketers and receive development support from Google Cloud as a strategic cloud and AI provider. This work will greatly enhance SMC's ability to identify, develop, and infuse AI capabilities into all of its products. SMC will leverage Google Cloud's gen AI solutions including Vertex AI, Duet AI, and other advanced tools to create new solutions, initially spanning the following areas to help customers:

Transform brand campaigns : Develop go-to-market programs for brands supported by gen AI, specifically with SMC's Media Studio Audience Identification, PRophet Monitor, and PR applications.

Accelerate gen AI solution development : Develop solutions that drive market-leading initiatives, such as translation services for market research and survey solutions, and an AI agent-to-agent service.

Harness data analytics and insights: Develop and train a proprietary Stagwell large language model (LLM) purpose-built for Stagwell clients; productize data assets via APIs to create new digital experiences for brands, and multiply the value of their first-party data ecosystems to drive new revenue streams using Vertex AI and open source-based models.

Additionally, SMC plans on releasing its solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace in the future, scaling access to Stagwell's marketing-focused AI-enabled product suite.

The partnership comes as artificial intelligence is poised to help transform a diverse range of popular consumer segments such as automotive, entertainment, financial, hospitality, retail and more, driving operational efficiencies, marketing transformation, and customer experience innovation for digital companies worldwide. For Stagwell, the collaboration with Google Cloud adds a trusted technology partner who can accelerate the company's ability to identify, build, and scale AI products.

"Partnering with Google Cloud is an opportunity to strengthen our SMC offering and engage with some of the best technology professionals as we build, test, and scale our gen AI products, enabling us to get market-shifting technology in the hands of our teams and our client partners faster than ever," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "As we work to lead the AI-based transformation of marketing, it is an honor to partner with Google Cloud and SADA to chart the future on AI."

"Through Stagwell's collaboration with Google Cloud, brands can gain competitive access to the transformative power of gen AI, accelerating the development of customer-centric marketing campaigns with enhanced data analysis and automation," said Caroline Yap, Managing Director, Global AI Business, Google Cloud. "This partnership exemplifies Google Cloud's commitment to getting cutting edge technology into the hands of customers through its easy-to-deploy, scalable, and secure AI solutions."

"At Stagwell and in the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, we are laser-focused on reinventing the marketing technology stack with AI-infused products and solutions," said Merrill Raman, Global Chief Technology Officer, Stagwell. "With rich proprietary data and insights from our in-depth knowledge in core marketing disciplines, we are eager to work with Google Cloud and develop purpose-built gen AI models and tools that drive value for our clients and help them win in the marketplace."

"SADA is proud to be Stagwell's trusted advisor on their gen AI and cloud transformation journey. We're thrilled to be a part of this exciting partnership working with a visionary company like Stagwell that is leading with technology to help take their businesses to a completely unprecedented level," said Tony Safoian, President & CEO, SADA. .

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com .

About SADA Systems

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 6x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.

