TrueCar Awards Army Veteran with Brand New Vehicle Through DrivenToDrive Initiative

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient, and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, has awarded Army veteran Adam Greathouse of West Virginia, with a new vehicle through its DrivenToDrive initiative . The initiative is made possible in partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and AutoNation , America's most admired automotive retailer.

In 2001 while deployed to Kosovo, Greathouse suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and major damage to his lungs and other internal organs, which he believes was the result of exposure to residual chemical weapons. He was in a coma for two months. The aftermath left him in deep depression for nearly a decade. That changed when DAV came into his life and he started giving back to other veterans, renewing his sense of purpose. He has since volunteered more than 5,000 hours at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in West Virginia. Greathouse was named the DAV Freedom Award recipient at the 2017 National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic and was named the organization's 2020 Disabled American Veteran of the Year. He currently serves as the state-level commander of the DAV Department of West Virginia.

To honor his bravery and commitment to others, Greathouse was presented with a new Chevrolet Silverado at a TrueCar DrivenToDrive event . The new vehicle will help ensure he can continue his important service and volunteer work.

"I'm so thankful to the TrueCar team for choosing me for this honor," said Greathouse. "Serving other veterans is what drives me, and I feel relieved knowing that I'll have a reliable car to help me in my service to those who face the same challenges I did."

"It's a privilege to celebrate Army veteran Adam Greathouse, who sacrificed so much for his country and continues to serve his fellow veterans," said Jantoon Reigersman, President and CEO of TrueCar. "We're honored to be able to help him further this great mission and, with all the driving he does for his volunteer work, award him with a new vehicle through our partnership with AutoNation."

TrueCar's DrivenToDrive program was started in 2017, inspired by Army Ranger and DrivenToDrive ambassador, Cory Remsburg, who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. The program is designed to honor the sacrifices made by the members who serve and their families by supporting their mobility needs. This marks the 10th consecutive vehicle awarded through DrivenToDrive.

"DAV is thrilled for Adam to receive this much-deserved recognition as an outstanding member-leader and volunteer," said Barry Jesinoski, DAV CEO and national adjutant. "TrueCar's DrivenToDrive initiative provides life-changing support and independence for deserving veterans like Adam. We are immensely grateful for TrueCar's dedication to DAV's mission and America's heroes."

"AutoNation is proud to partner with TrueCar for the 2023 DrivenToDrive program. We are deeply honored to recognize the remarkable service of Adam Greathouse and to present him with a brand-new vehicle," said Rich Lennox, Chief Marketing Officer at AutoNation. "It's a privilege to be part of a program that recognizes the sacrifices made by our service members and their families."

For more information about DrivenToDrive, its mission, past recipients, and ways to get involved, visit https://www.truecar.com/driventodrive/ .

About TrueCar TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org .

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com , investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

