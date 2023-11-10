IXL Releases New Ultimate Math Workbooks for Middle School Students

Each workbook features engaging problems, helpful guidance, and colorful visuals to help students master essential middle school math skills

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , developer of personalized learning products used by millions of people globally, has released a new series of IXL Ultimate Math Workbooks for middle school students. Now available on Amazon , the workbooks are designed to help learners solidify their understanding of key math concepts through carefully crafted problems and delightful activities. IXL's Ultimate Math Workbook series now covers content for grades K-8, providing more options for families and educators to meet learners' unique needs.

IXL Ultimate Math Workbooks are designed by subject-matter experts from IXL Learning, and contain captivating activities that engage students and enhance their knowledge. The middle school workbooks cover every essential math topic and arithmetic skill that students need to grow, including multi-digit division, geometry, the Pythagorean Theorem, and more.

IXL's math workbooks are the perfect print companion to IXL memberships , seamlessly connecting online and offline learning. New IXL users can receive a 20% discount on their first month or year of membership to IXL's award-winning personalized learning platform with the purchase of a workbook.

Every workbook topic has an interactive counterpart online that enables students to practice more than 10,000 skills from IXL's comprehensive K-12 curriculum . Each skill is adaptive, adjusting in difficulty with every question based on students' responses to ensure they are working on the right growth opportunities. IXL skills support multi-sensory instruction that helps students, including those with learning differences, engage with concepts on their own terms. Instructional resources, such as expert-led math video tutorials and immediate corrective feedback, support independent learning by empowering middle school students to take learning into their own hands.

"IXL's Ultimate Math Workbooks are the result of decades of experience creating exceptional, student-centric products that help all learners succeed," said Kate Mattison, Vice President of Curriculum at IXL Learning. "Our new middle school workbooks add to IXL's comprehensive offering of online and offline learning materials, giving middle school students even more high-quality resources to deepen their understanding of math."

