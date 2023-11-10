Nation's Top 2024 Military Friendly® Employers Announced

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21th annual list of Military Friendly® Employers has been released on www.militaryfriendly.com and will be published in the December 2023 issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine recognizing 338 Employers.

SLB, also known as Schlumberger Limited earned the #1 2024 Military Friendly® Employer ranking in the largest company category. Combined, a Chubb Company earned top honors in the $1 billion to $5 billion dollar annual revenue category, while Power Home Remodeling was number one among middle-market firms. Precise Systems took top honors in the small to midsize firms and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took the number one spot among Nonprofit/Government organizations.

The Home Depot and USAA have been rated as Military Friendly® Employers in all 21 years since the list started. Travelers, CDW, AT&T, BNSF, Cintas, Schneider, Southern Company, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, and J.B. Hunt has been designated a Military Friendly® Employer in at least 17 of the 21 years.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly Employer, a testament to our unwavering commitment to those who have served our nation. At BNSF Railway, we believe that the skills, dedication, and leadership demonstrated by our veterans and reservist personnel are invaluable assets to our organization. We are proud to create a supportive and inclusive workplace where veterans can thrive, and their service is respected. This prestigious award reaffirms our ongoing pledge to provide meaningful career opportunities and solid support to our military community. Together, we continue to build a future that exemplifies the spirit of service, resilience, and excellence." -Matt Igoe, Chief Operations Officer BNSF

Business Services led the way, representing 12% of Military Friendly® designated employers. At 10% for 2nd was Defense and Information Technology, followed by Manufacturing, Financial Services/Banking, Energy/Extraction/Utilities, and Health and Pharmaceutical Services, each representing around 9% of the employer industries.

Geographically, Military Friendly® Employers identified Texas as their top hiring region for veterans with, California,Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio,Colorado, and New York rounding out the Top 10.

"We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," - Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

