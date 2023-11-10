NIU Technologies Launches Its First-Ever Fully Electric Dirt Bike

The NIU XQi3 Street Legal Dirt Bike is designed with innovative technologies, created to be multi-functional, all-weather, all-terrain, and cutting-edge.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIU Technologies, the world-renowned leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever electric dirt bike, the NIU XQi3. This contemporary electric vehicle combines the latest technology and sleek design to deliver a thrilling, stylish, and smart urban adventure ride, for those seeking on-road and off-road excitement, and embodying NIU's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

XQi3 Dirt Bike (PRNewswire)

"The NIU XQi3 Dirt Bike is not your typical dirt bike. It is a multi-purpose city adventure bike meticulously crafted to excel in off-road conditions across various terrains, while also being well-equipped to navigate the challenges of urban environments," says NIU CEO, Dr Yan Li. "With its modern, electric powertrain, it promises a thrilling ride on city streets, dirt trails, or even the open desert."

Targeting extreme thrill-seekers and everyday adventurists, the XQi3 will be available in two versions, the XQi3 Street (road legal model) and XQi3 Wild (off-road model). The XQi3 boasts a range of up to 43.5 miles on a single charge and is compliant with all US M1/M2 and European L1e motorcycle licenses. The XQi3 is street legal and has a powerful 72v32Ah LG lithium-ion battery which provides a peak power of 8000w, delivering an exhilarating riding experience while effortlessly conquering any terrain.

Key Features of the NIU XQi3 Dirt Bike include:

Ultra Boost Feature with Instant Torque: Experience instant acceleration with the XQi3's impressive torque delivery, that grants an extra surge up to 8000w of peak power, boosting performance when needed, making every ride exhilarating.

Cutting Edge KKE Front & Rear Suspension: Enjoy a smoother and more controlled ride with rider safety on various terrains, whether it is the city streets or off-road trails with front and rear adjustable forks designed to conquer tight corners, jumps and obstacles with finesse.

Uphill Ability: Conquer steep inclines with ease, thanks to the bike's remarkable uphill performance.

Larger Off-Road Tires with Premium Brakes: 19-inch off-road tires with 230mm and 203mm disc brakes, deliver superior stopping power for ensured safety.

Display with Cellphone Connection: Stay connected while riding, as the bike's display can receive phone calls and notifications.

NFC Unlock: Secure XQi3 with ease and convenience through NFC technology

Lap Time Mode & Map Tracking: Easily track performance and push limits with the lap time mode and map tracking feature.

All-Terrain Capabilities & All-Weather Versatility: Take the XQi3 to the beach, forest, desert, or city roads, and ride through sun, snow, or rain, as the XQi3 is built to handle any weather condition, anywhere.

The NIU XQi3 Dirt Bike embodies the spirit of adventure, offering a thrilling and stylish ride for those who seek both urban and off-road excitement. It's a smart choice for riders who want a more stable, balanced, and comfortable experience compared to traditional off-road dirt bikes.

Riders can choose from four striking colors: purple, white, yellow and black, with the option to further personalize their bike with sticker kits that come in the box. Starting from $5,499, both models will be available in NIU flagship stores and offline dealers from March 2024 in the U.S.

For more information about the NIU XQi3 Dirt Bike and to stay updated on the latest news, visit www.niu.com.

About NIU Technologies

As the world's leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles, NIU is on a mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in more than 50 countries and listed on the Nasdaq, NIU has sold over 3,000,000 electric vehicles world-wide since launching their first e-moped in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes and kick scooters, as of November 2023, NIU's loyal users and fans have ridden over 12 billion miles around the world. For more company information, please visit www.niu.com.

