Roots Launches Exclusive Collaboration with Hong Kong-Based Streetwear Brand CLOT

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global lifestyle brand Roots Corporation ("Roots," or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT) launches its 20th design collaboration in partnership with streetwear brand CLOT, which includes two exclusive collections that combine the heritage and aesthetics of Canada and Hong Kong. The collaboration serves as a continuation of Roots milestone 50th anniversary as well as CLOT's 20th anniversary. The first collection, named "Go Outside: You'll Be Glad" will launch on November 10th in Canada and November 11th in Asia with a second following on January 13th, in alignment with the Lunar New Year.

Co-designed by Edison Chen, the Founder and Creative Director of CLOT, the "Go Outside: You'll Be Glad" Roots x CLOT collection was handcrafted in Canada in the Roots Toronto factory and features high-quality embroidery. Designed to inspire consumers to find moments in their days to connect with their surroundings amidst the chaos of daily life, Chen sees the collection as a literal interpretation of the concept that the outdoors is available to everyone, whether it's the scenic landscapes of Canada, or on the streets of bustling Hong Kong. "The design foundation of CLOT was built around inclusivity and honoring the streetwear culture of the East, and this has not changed in our 20-year history. The beauty of collaborating with a brand as iconic as Roots to celebrate CLOT's 20th anniversary is our shared purpose and design ethos: combining style and culture to bring people together," says Edison Chen, Founder and Creative Director of CLOT.

Shot in Chen's hometown of Vancouver, the campaign blends the look and feel of classic street style photography, informed by a global perspective and the Canadian wilderness. Featuring a backdrop of meadows, lakes, and mountainous terrain, it serves as the perfect backdrop for a collection that encourages the wearer to "Go Outside".

Roots x CLOT serves as a testament to quality craftsmanship and elevated design, with its use of innovative and durable sustainable materialism, as well as nature-inspired messaging that is emblazoned across the products. "This is a serendipitous fusion of Edison's Vancouver heritage and our deep Canadian roots, both of which celebrate the splendor of the great outdoors. The 'Go Outside, You'll be Glad' collection is not just a fashion statement; it is a shared manifesto to reconnect with nature and the vibrant pulse of city life. We are proud to blend Roots commitment to quality, comfort, and style with CLOT's innovative spirit, bringing to life a collection that encourages everyone, everywhere, to step outside and revel in the world's beauty," shares Meghan Roach, Roots CEO.

The gender-free "Go Outside: You'll Be Glad" collection features a Leather Varsity Jacket, Crewnecks, Kanga Hoodies and Track Pants, among other core wardrobe pieces ranging between $18 and $1,398 CAD. The second, "Lunar New Year", collection will include an assortment of fleece, tees, and accessories, including a leather Banff Bag, leather Tote and Charm, and a Leather Varsity Jacket.

"The LNY collection was inspired by the Year of the Dragon: Dragons are fearless and in the endless pursuit of achieving their goals. Dragon imagery is featured prominently throughout the collection with pops of red and gold, a physical manifestation of good fortune for the new year ahead," shares Chen.

The Roots x CLOT collection will be available on Tmall (CLOT and Roots), in Roots stores in Canada, US, and Taiwan, across JUICE stores in China, and at roots.com.

ABOUT ROOTS

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With Nature™. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About CLOT ®

First established in 2003, CLOT is a pioneering streetwear label and the brainchild of Edison Chen. Conceived from the desire to bridge East and West through thoughtfully-designed apparel and goods, the brand takes its Chinese roots to a worldwide stage, modernizing, reinterpreting, and splices motifs from traditional Chinese culture with bold graphics, exaggerated silhouettes, and a dynamic energy reflective of the new youth of Asia. CLOT has since partnered with the likes of adidas, Nike, Bang & Olufsen, Rimowa, visvim, fragment design, Coca-Cola, Stüssy, Medicom Toy, and sacai to create sold-out collaborations, solidifying its international presence in the process.

CLOT's vision for a borderless culture of streetwear is further manifested in JUICE, a fashion and lifestyle retailer that expresses an all-encompassing aesthetic through its curation of apparel, home goods, and more. Located in major cities around the world, JUICE can be found in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Taipei, Taichung, Los Angeles, Honolulu and online.

