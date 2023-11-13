Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results, Ended September 30, 2023

  • Q4'23 reported revenue growth of 25% year over year and 2% on an organic basis
  • FY'23 reported revenue growth of 20% and down 1% on an organic basis
  • Q4'23 generated positive free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter
  • Fiscal 2024 organic revenue growth expected to be 5-8%
  • Committing to an additional $500 million in share repurchases in Fiscal 2024

Quarter Ended


Year Ended


Dollars in millions, except per share data


September 30, 


September 30, 





September 30, 


September 30, 







2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


Revenue from Continuing Operations


$

172


$

138


25

%


$

665


$

555


20

%


   Organic growth








2

%








(1)

%


Life Sciences Products


$

82


$

48


70

%


$

305


$

199


53

%


Life Sciences Services


$

90


$

89


1

%


$

360


$

356


1

%






















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

0.05


$

(0.07)


166

%


$

(0.19)


$

(0.15)


(29)

%


Diluted EPS Total


$

0.06


$

(0.28)


120

%


$

(0.22)


$

28.48


(101)

%






















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

0.13


$

0.16


(19)

%


$

0.31


$

0.51


(39)

%


Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations


$

8


$

9


(16)

%


$

30


$

62


(51)

%






















Management Comments
"We ended fiscal 2023 strong, delivering an impressive fourth quarter result amidst a still-challenging macroeconomic backdrop," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "We are proud of the progress that we have made in the second half of fiscal 2023 and intend to carry those initiatives into the next fiscal year. Our cost reduction programs are on track and our strategic investments in the sales force are showing early benefits. The momentum we're seeing across the business gives us confidence in our outlook for fiscal 2024, where we expect to achieve organic revenue growth of 5 to 8% coupled with continued margin expansion and positive free cash flow."

"Today we are also pleased to announce plans to repurchase an additional $500 million in fiscal 2024 under our existing share repurchase program. This initiative underscores our focus on driving long-term value for shareholders through disciplined capital deployment. We have a strong balance sheet position, and, even after this additional repurchase of shares, we will have ample liquidity, including roughly $500 million of cash available to be prudently allocated to enhance shareholder value, including continued strategic investment in our unique end-to-end sample management portfolio."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $172 million, up 25% year over year and 4% sequentially. Organic revenue increased 2% year over year, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange tailwinds of about 1 percentage point and 22 percentage points contribution from acquisitions. Excluding the Consumables and Instruments ("C&I") business, which declined 18% year over year and remains soft reflecting continued oversupply in the consumables market, organic revenue increased 6% year over year.
    • Revenue from businesses acquired during the past year was $30 million in the quarter, including $29 million from B Medical.
    • Organic revenue, which excludes the revenue from acquired businesses and impacts from foreign exchange, grew 3% mainly driven by strong growth in large-automated store systems, partially offset by continued softness in C&I. Excluding the C&I business, the products segment grew 21% year over year on an organic basis.
    • Organic revenue, which excludes foreign exchange impacts, grew 1% year over year.
    • Sample Repository Solutions grew 9% year over year on an organic basis. Genomics services organic revenue declined 2% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

    • Gross margin was 39.5%, down 280 basis points year over year, driven by increased amortization and purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions.
    • Operating expenses were $85 million, up $12 million year over year primarily driven by the acquisition of B Medical.
  • Other income included $11 million of net interest income versus $10 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.05 compared to ($0.07) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was $0.01 compared to ($0.21) in the prior year. Total diluted EPS was $0.06, compared to ($0.28) one year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

    • Gross margin was 42.8%, down 110 basis points year over year. A lower B Medical margin was partially offset by cost reduction initiatives within operations and favorable product mix, namely in large-automated stores.
    • Operating expense in the quarter was $75 million, up $16 million year over year, primarily driven by the additional operating structure of businesses acquired during the past year, as well as investment in sales and research and development, net of cost reduction actions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.6%, down 230 basis points year over year.
  • Diluted EPS was $0.13, compared to $0.16 one year ago.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Revenue for fiscal 2023 was $665 million, up 20% year over year. Organic revenue declined 1%, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange headwinds of 2 percentage points and a 23-percentage point contribution from acquisitions. Excluding the C&I business, which declined 26% year over year and remains soft reflecting continued oversupply in the consumables market, the total business grew 5% year over year on an organic basis.
    • Revenue from businesses acquired during the past year was $127 million, including $113 million from B Medical.
    • Organic revenue declined 9% year over year, primarily driven by softness in the C&I business.
    • Organic revenue, which excludes foreign exchange headwinds, grew 3% year over year.
    • Sample Repository Solutions grew 6% year over year on an organic basis. Genomics services grew 1% year over year on an organic basis.

Summary of GAAP Results

    • Gross margin was 39.6%, down 640 basis points year over year, primarily due to increased costs in both segments, unfavorable mix in the Life Science Products segment, and the increased amortization and purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions.
    • Operating expense was $336 million, up $56 million year over year primarily driven by additional operating structure of businesses acquired during the past year, higher labor costs, and continued investment in the business, partially offset by an adjustment to the fair value of the contingent consideration related to B Medical and savings from cost reduction initiatives.
  • Other income included $44 million of net interest income versus $16 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.19) compared to ($0.15) in fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.02) compared to $28.63 in fiscal 2022. Total diluted EPS was ($0.22), compared to $28.48 in fiscal 2022.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results

    • Gross margin was 43.8%, down 350 basis points year over year.
  • Operating expense was $307 million, up $72 million year over year, driven by the added structure of acquired businesses, increased labor costs, and strategic investments in the business, net of savings from cost reduction initiatives.
  • Diluted EPS for fiscal 2023 was $0.31, compared to $0.51 in fiscal 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $30 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.6%, down 670 basis points year over year.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2023

  • The Company ended fiscal year 2023 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.1 billion.
  • Operating cash flow was $40 million in the quarter and $17 million for the full year. After adjusting for items related to the Semiconductor Automation business, sold in February 2022, adjusted operating cash flow was $54 million for fiscal 2023.
  • Capital expenditures were $10 million in the quarter and $39 million for the full year.
  • Free cash flow was $30M in the quarter and ($22) million for the full year. After adjusting for items related to the Semiconductor Automation business, adjusted free cash flow was $14 million for fiscal 2023.

Share Repurchase Program Update

  • In the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 3.4 million shares for $166 million under a 10b5-1 trading program.
  • In fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased 17.5 million shares for $839 million through the combination of an accelerated share repurchase program and a 10b5-1 program.
  • As of November 10, 2023, the Company has repurchased a total of 19.4 million shares for $934 million under its existing $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.
  • In fiscal 2024, the Company intends to repurchase an additional $500 million in shares utilizing the full capacity of the $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2024

The Company announced guidance for Fiscal 2024.

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $696 to $718 million, reflecting total organic revenue growth in the range of 5% to 8% relative to Fiscal 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.29.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  our ability to reduce costs effectively, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:


Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended




September 30, 


September 30,




2023


2022


2023


2022


Revenue














Products


$

72,180


$

42,944


$

277,191


$

180,950


Services



100,177



94,624



387,881



374,548


Total revenue



172,357



137,568



665,072



555,498


Cost of revenue














Products



49,235



26,478



186,090



100,044


Services



55,088



52,973



215,842



199,870


Total cost of revenue



104,323



79,451



401,932



299,914


Gross profit



68,034



58,117



263,140



255,584


Operating expenses














Research and development



8,932



7,647



33,956



27,542


Selling, general and administrative



74,926



64,704



316,282



251,465


Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments







(18,549)



600


Restructuring charges



804



393



4,577



712


Total operating expenses



84,662



72,744



336,266



280,319


Operating loss



(16,628)



(14,627)



(73,126)



(24,735)


Other income (expense)














Interest income



11,329



10,353



43,735



20,286


Interest expense





(478)





(4,589)


Loss on extinguishment of debt









(632)


Other, net



(338)



1,352



(1,042)



(266)


Loss before income taxes



(5,637)



(3,400)



(30,433)



(9,936)


Income tax (benefit) expense



(8,443)



1,910



(17,550)



1,350


Income (loss) from continuing operations



2,806



(5,310)



(12,883)



(11,286)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



569



(15,454)



(1,374)



2,144,145


Net income (loss)


$

3,375


$

(20,764)


$

(14,257)


$

2,132,859


Basic net income (loss) per share:














Income (loss) from continuing operations


$

0.05


$

(0.07)


$

(0.19)


$

(0.15)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



0.01



(0.21)



(0.02)



28.63


Net income (loss) per share


$

0.06


$

(0.28)


$

(0.22)


$

28.48


Diluted net income (loss) per share:














Income (loss) from continuing operations


$

0.05


$

(0.07)


$

(0.19)


$

(0.15)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



0.01



(0.21)



(0.02)



28.63


Diluted net income (loss) per share


$

0.06


$

(0.28)


$

(0.22)


$

28.48


Weighted average shares used in computing net income
(loss) per share:














Basic



59,603



75,010



66,253



74,897


Diluted



59,692



75,010



66,253



74,897


AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




September 30, 


September 30,



2023


2022








Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

678,910


$

658,274

Short-term marketable securities



338,873



911,764

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($8,057 and
$5,162, respectively)



156,535



163,758

Inventories



128,198



85,544

Derivative asset



13,036



124,789

Short-term restricted cash



4,650



382,596

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



98,754



132,621

Total current assets



1,418,956



2,459,346

Property, plant and equipment, net



205,744



154,470

Long-term marketable securities



111,338



352,020

Long-term deferred tax assets



571



1,169

Goodwill



784,339



513,623

Intangible assets, net



294,301



178,401

Other assets



70,471



57,093

Total assets


$

2,885,720


$

3,716,122

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


$

35,796


$

38,654

Deferred revenue



34,614



39,748

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



10,223



2,890

Accrued compensation and benefits



33,911



41,898

Accrued income taxes payable



7,378



28,419

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



89,006



78,937

Total current liabilities



210,928



230,546

Long-term tax reserves



380



1,684

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



67,301



64,555

Long-term operating lease liabilities



60,436



49,227

Other long-term liabilities



12,175



6,724

Total liabilities



351,220



352,736

Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or
outstanding





Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 71,294,247
shares issued and 57,832,378 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023,
88,482,125 shares issued and 75,020,256 shares outstanding at
September 30, 2022



713



885

Additional paid-in capital



1,156,160



1,992,017

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(62,426)



(83,916)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2023 and September
30, 2022



(200,956)



(200,956)

Retained earnings



1,641,009



1,655,356

Total stockholders' equity



2,534,500



3,363,386

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,885,720


$

3,716,122








AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)



Year Ended



September 30, 



2023


2022


Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$

(14,257)


$

2,132,859


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization


85,584



53,702


Stock-based compensation


9,376



10,666


Contingent consideration adjustment


(18,549)



600


Amortization and accretion on marketable securities


(7,870)



(1,894)


Deferred income taxes


(28,236)



24,469


Loss on extinguishment of debt




632


Purchase accounting impact on inventory


9,664




(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment


43



(21)


(Gain) loss on divestiture, net of tax




(2,130,265)


Fees paid stemming from divestiture




(52,461)


Taxes paid stemming from divestiture




(431,600)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable


33,992



(31,397)


Inventories


5,771



(66,629)


Accounts payable


(14,710)



(3,926)


Deferred revenue


(7,564)



16,599


Accrued warranty and retrofit costs


5,604



303


Accrued compensation and tax withholdings


(15,434)



11,404


Other current assets and liabilities


(25,924)



1,513


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


17,490



(466,046)


Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(39,436)



(73,435)


Purchases of technology intangibles




(4,000)


Purchases of marketable securities


(236,194)



(1,975,599)


Sales and maturities of marketable securities


1,064,209



705,384


Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred




2,939,116


Net Investment hedge settlement


29,313




Acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(386,508)



(125,876)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


431,384



1,465,590


Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common stock




5,245


Principal payments on debt




(49,725)


Payments of finance leases


(578)



(388)


Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition




(10,400)


Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards


(4,988)




Stock repurchase


(838,514)




Common stock dividends




(7,494)


Net cash used in financing activities


(844,080)



(62,762)


Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


37,955



(180,819)


Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(357,251)



755,963


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


1,041,296



285,333


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

684,045


$

1,041,296


Supplemental disclosures:







Cash paid for interest




469


Cash paid for income taxes, net


43,073



452,461


Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets





















Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$

678,910


$

658,274


Short-term restricted cash


4,650



382,596


Long-term restricted cash included in other assets


485



426


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

684,045


$

1,041,296


Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.



Quarter Ended




September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


September 30, 2022






per diluted




per diluted




per diluted


Amounts in thousands, except per share data    


$


share


$


share


$


share


Net income (loss) from continuing operations


$

2,806


$

0.05


$

(2,463)


$

(0.04)


$

(5,310)


$

(0.07)


Adjustments:




















Amortization of completed technology



4,769



0.08



4,656



0.07



1,901



0.03


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



927



0.02



2,956



0.05






Amortization of other intangible assets



7,481



0.13



7,522



0.12



6,900



0.09


Rebranding and transformation costs



(15)





21





536



0.01


Restructuring and restructuring related
charges



804



0.01



812



0.01



393



0.01


Contingent consideration - fair value
adjustments







(1,404)



(0.02)






Merger and acquisition costs and costs
related to share repurchase (1)



1,767



0.03



219





6,959



0.09


Tax adjustments (2)



(6,691)



(0.11)



(31)





2,510



0.03


Tax effect of adjustments 



(4,379)



(0.07)



(3,947)



(0.06)



(2,130)



(0.03)


Non-GAAP adjusted net income from
continuing operations


$

7,469


$

0.13


$

8,341


$

0.13


$

11,759


$

0.16


   Stock based compensation, pre-tax



(715)



(0.01)



3,995



0.06



(49)




   Tax rate



15

%




15

%




15

%



Stock-based compensation, net of tax



(608)



(0.01)



3,396



0.05



(42)




Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding
stock-based compensation - continuing
operations


$

6,861


$

0.11


$

11,737


$

0.18


$

11,717


$

0.16






















Shares used in computing non-GAAP
diluted net income per share





59,692





63,432





75,010




Year Ended




September 30, 2023


September 30, 2022






per diluted




per diluted


Amounts in thousands, except per share data    


$


share


$


share


Net loss from continuing operations


$

(12,883)


$

(0.19)


$

(11,286)


$

(0.15)


Adjustments:














Amortization of completed technology



18,494



0.28



7,325



0.10


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



9,664



0.15






Amortization of other intangible assets



29,884



0.45



24,964



0.33


Rebranding and transformation costs



(49)



(0.00)



2,741



0.04


Restructuring and restructuring related charges



4,577



0.07



712



0.01


Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(18,549)



(0.28)






Tariff adjustment







(484)



(0.01)


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share
repurchase (1)



13,842



0.21



17,929



0.24


Indemnification asset release



(19)



(0.00)






Loss on extinguishment of debt







632



0.01


Tax adjustments (2)



(8,102)



(0.12)



5,744



0.08


Tax effect of adjustments



(16,260)



(0.25)



(10,078)



(0.13)


Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing
operations


$

20,599


$

0.31


$

38,199


$

0.51


Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



9,497



0.14



12,443



0.17


Tax rate



15

%




15

%



Stock-based compensation, net of tax



8,072



0.12



10,577



0.14


Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based
compensation - continuing operations


$

28,671


$

0.43


$

48,776


$

0.65
















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





66,253





74,897




(1)       

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2)       

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, included a $1.4M increase to expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China. The fourth quarter 2023 tax adjustment includes the exclusion of a one-time GAAP tax benefit related to the outside basis difference of a foreign subsidiary of $6.1 million. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, include a $4.1M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.



















Quarter Ended


Year Ended



September 30, 


June 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP net income (loss)


$

3,375


$

(1,470)


$

(20,764)


$

(14,257)


$

2,132,859

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations



569



993



(15,454)



(1,374)



2,144,145

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations



2,806



(2,463)



(5,309)



(12,883)



(11,286)

Adjustments:
















Less: Interest income



(11,329)



(11,347)



(10,353)



(43,735)



(20,286)

Add: Interest expense







478





4,589

Add / Less: Income tax (benefit) expense



(8,443)



(1,207)



1,910



(17,550)



1,350

Add: Depreciation



9,891



9,126



6,087



37,206



21,864

Add: Amortization of completed technology



4,769



4,656



1,901



18,494



7,325

Add: Amortization of other intangible assets



7,481



7,522



6,900



29,884



24,956

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt











632

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization - Continuing operations


$

5,175


$

6,287


$

1,614


$

11,416


$

29,144



















Quarter Ended


Year Ended



September 30, 


June 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization - Continuing operations


$

5,175


$

6,287


$

1,613


$

11,416


$

29,144

Adjustments:
















Add: Stock-based compensation



(715)



3,995



(49)



9,497



12,443

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory



927



2,956





9,664



Add: Restructuring and restructuring related charges



804



812



393



4,577



712

Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs related
to share repurchase(1)



1,767



219



6,959



13,842



17,929

Less: Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments





(1,404)





(18,549)



Less: Tariff adjustment











(484)

Less: Rebranding and transformation costs



(15)



21



536



(49)



2,741

Less: Indemnification asset release









(19)



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization - Continuing operations


$

7,943


$

12,886


$

9,452


$

30,379


$

62,485



(1)       

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.






















Quarter Ended


Dollars in thousands


September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



September 30, 2022


GAAP gross profit


$

68,034


39.5

%


$

68,005


41.0

%


$

58,117


42.2

%

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



4,769


2.8




4,656


2.8




1,901


1.4


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



927


0.5




2,956


1.8






Other adjustment











289


0.2


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

73,730


42.8

%


$

75,617


45.6

%


$

60,307


43.8

%



































Year Ended


Dollars in thousands


September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022


GAAP gross profit


$

263,140


39.6

%


$

255,584


46.0

%

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



18,494


2.8




7,325


1.3


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



9,664


1.4






Tariff adjustment







(484)


(0.1)


Other adjustment







289


0.1


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

291,298


43.8

%


$

262,714


47.3

%








































 Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



September 30, 



June 30, 



September 30, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



September 30, 


Dollars in thousands


2023



2023



2022



2023



2023



2022


GAAP gross profit


$

26,716


32.5

%


$

27,213


36.5

%


$

19,068


39.4

%


$

41,318


45.8

%


$

40,792


44.6

%


$

39,057


43.8

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology



3,451


4.2




3,329


4.4




401


0.8




1,318


1.5




1,327


1.5




1,500


1.7


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



927


1.2




2,956


4.0


















Other adjustment



(1)





















289


0.3


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

31,093


37.9

%


$

33,498


44.9

%


$

19,469


40.3

%


$

42,636


47.2

%


$

42,119


46.1

%


$

40,846


45.8

%




























Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Year Ended


Year Ended

Dollars in thousands


September 30, 2023


September 30, 2022


September 30, 2023


September 30, 2022


GAAP gross profit


$

101,192


33.2

%


$

89,074


44.7

%


$

161,948


45.0

%


$

166,523


46.7

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



13,194


4.3




1,122


0.6




5,300


1.5




6,202


1.7


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



9,664


3.2














Tariff adjustment















(484)


(0.1)


Other adjustment











(1)


(0.0)




289


0.1


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

124,050


40.6

%


$

90,196


45.2

%


$

167,247


46.5

%


$

172,530


48.4

%















































 Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



September 30, 


June 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


June 30, 


September 30, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit


$

(5,244)


$

(4,878)


$

(141)


$

(1,420)


$

(3,813)


$

12

Adjustments:












.







Amortization of completed technology



3,451



3,329



401



1,318



1,327



1,500

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



927



2,956









Other adjustment



51







(1)





339

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit


$

(815)


$

1,407


$

260


$

(103)


$

(2,486)


$

1,851































Total Segments


Corporate


Total



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



September 30, 


June 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


June 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


June 30, 


September 30, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit


$

(6,664)


$

(8,691)


$

(129)


$

(9,964)


$

(7,145)


$

(14,490)


$

(16,628)


$

(15,836)


$

(14,619)

Adjustments:




























Amortization of completed technology



4,769



4,656



1,901









4,769



4,656



1,901

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



927



2,956











927



2,956



Amortization of other intangible assets









7,481



7,522



6,900



7,481



7,522



6,900

Rebranding and transformation costs









(15)



21



536



(15)



21



536

Restructuring charges









804



812



393



804



812



393

Contingent consideration adjustment











(1,404)







(1,404)



Merger and acquisition costs and costs
related to share repurchase (1)









1,767



219



6,959



1,767



219



6,959

Other adjustment



50





339



(51)



(2)



(339)



(1)



(2)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit


$

(918)


$

(1,079)


$

2,111


$

22


$

23


$

(41)


$

(896)


$

(1,056)


$

2,070



(1)       

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.
















Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Year Ended


Year Ended

Dollars in thousands


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 



2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit


$

(30,321)


$

11,033


$

(14,722)


$

10,784

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



13,194



1,122



5,300



6,202

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



9,664







Tariff adjustment









(484)

Other adjustment



1,566





110



345

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit


$

(5,897)


$

12,155


$

(9,312)


$

16,847






















Total Segments


Corporate


Total



Year Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended

Dollars in thousands


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 



2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit


$

(45,043)


$

21,817


$

(28,083)


$

(46,552)


$

(73,126)


$

(24,735)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



18,494



7,324







18,494



7,324

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



9,664









9,664



Amortization of other intangibles







29,884



24,965



29,884



24,965

Rebranding and transformation costs







(49)



2,741



(49)



2,741

Restructuring and restructuring related charges







4,577



712



4,577



712

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments







(18,549)





(18,549)



Tariff adjustment





(484)









(484)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to
share repurchase (1)







13,842



17,929



13,842



17,929

Other adjustment



1,676



345



(1,677)



(345)



(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit


$

(15,209)


$

29,002


$

(55)


$

(550)


$

(15,264)


$

28,452



(1)       

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.
































Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services


Azenta Total




Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended




September 30, 


September 30, 





September 30, 


September 30, 





September 30, 


September 30, 





Dollars in millions


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


 Revenue


$

82


$

48


70

%


$

90


$

89


1

%


$

172


$

138


25

%


Acquisitions/divestitures



30




(63)

%






%



30




(22)

%


Currency exchange rates



2




(4)

%



0




(0)

%



2




(1)

%


Organic revenue


$

50


$

48


3

%


$

90


$

89


1

%


$

140


$

138


2

%
































Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services


Azenta Total



Year Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended



September 30, 


September 30, 





September 30, 


September 30, 





September 30, 


September 30, 




Dollars in millions


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

 Revenue


$

305


$

199


53

%


$

360


$

356


1

%


$

665


$

555


20

%

Acquisitions/divestitures



127




(64)

%






%



127




(23)

%

Currency exchange rates



(4)




2

%



(6)




2

%



(9)




2

%

Organic revenue


$

182


$

199


(9)

%


$

366


$

356


3

%


$

547


$

555


(1)

%

