Guidehouse Earns 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, announced that it has earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer designation for the fifth consecutive year. Guidehouse is also proud to be named to the 2024 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey.

Guidehouse has a longstanding history supporting veterans, both hiring and training veterans and their family, as well as supporting and participation in community programs to enhance and improve veteran support and programs. Many of the firm's senior leadership are also veterans. Guidehouse serves US state and local clients across sectors, every Federal cabinet-level agency, global multilaterals and Fortune 500 commercial entities.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse "At Guidehouse, we take tremendous pride in supporting our military veterans and service members in their careers. Being a recipient of this honor consecutively over the past five years underscores our steadfast commitment to creating a workplace where the military community can thrive."

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®.

Guidehouse will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Guidehouse offers numerous military-friendly initiatives. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military-friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of Veterans. Guidehouse is also a recipient of the Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve. For more information about Guidehouse's commitment to veterans, please visit: https://guidehouse.com/careers/veterans.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse