IEHP receives 2023 Community Action Partner award

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community partnerships are vital to Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) mission, vision and values. And one of the organization's longstanding collaborators – Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) – recently recognized IEHP for its work to better the lives of millions who call the region home.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

At its Jewels of Compassion: United in Community Action Gala on Oct. 27, CAPSBC named the Rancho Cucamonga-based not-for-profit health plan its 2023 Community Action Partner, and organization leaders gathered at the Double Tree by Hilton Ontario Airport to formally accept the award.

Patricia L. Nickols-Butler, CAPSBC's president and chief executive officer, said the award is traditionally given to an organization or individual who has a consistent, long-term record of financial and in-kind support to the nonprofit and the clients it serves, and since both groups have a common mission – positively impacting low-income communities – IEHP was the perfect choice.

"Together, we have proven that even in the face of adversity, the spirit of compassion knows no bounds and individuals and families can count on us," she said.

Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's chief executive officer, said the award represents the group's encompassing mission to provide services to the region that lead to optimal care, especially in marginalized communities.

"Awards like this motivate our entire IEHP team to continue doing what it does best – helping others," he said.

Since 1996, IEHP has grown to become one of the nation's leading Medicare/Medicaid plans, serving over 1.6 million residents living in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. In addition, the company has sponsored food and clothing drives and other community-based events year-round that serve as a resource for those in need.

CAPSBC leaders selected IEHP for the award due to its invaluable partnership over the years, said Nickols-Butler. Other contributing factors also played a role, she continued, such as:

Providing CAPSBC access to its Victorville -based Community Resource Center to host on-site events and additional outreach efforts.

Financial and volunteer assistance year-round.

And catered lunches during the height of the pandemic.

"Going forward, we look to strengthen our collaboration by continuing to work together at community events, joint efforts to provide timely relief during disasters," Nickols-Butler said. "We hope that as IEHP continues to open new Community Resource Centers, CAPSBC staff can be allowed to co-locate in those areas so that we can expand our service reach to more disadvantaged communities."

Established in 1965, CAPSBC serves low-income individuals, the elderly, unhoused and disadvantaged residents in 78 San Bernardino County cities and communities. Today, the nonprofit has become a leader in providing resources and opportunities to improve lives with the goal of alleviating poverty and provide pathways to economic success.

To learn more about CAPSCB, go to www.capsbc.org. More on IEHP and its services are available at www.iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)